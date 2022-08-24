MyWay Mobile Storage to sponsor the Pittsburgh Irish Festival
Now in its 32nd year, the 3-day celebration of “half way to St. Patrick’s Day” is even better in 2022.
Events like this are what make Pittsburgh such a great city. We celebrate our ethnic diversity and cultural traditions.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pittsburgh Irish Festival will be at an exciting new location this year; the Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark located at 801 Carrie Furnace Boulevard in Pittsburgh. Created in 1991, this event has become one of the nation's finest Irish-American festivals—the most comprehensive exhibit of Irish music, lore, food, and dance in the region. Held the weekend after Labor Day, September 9th (4 pm-11 pm), 10th (11 am-11 pm),and 11th (9 am- pm), the Pittsburgh Irish Festival puts an emphasis on presenting the premier performers in all facets of Irish music and dance to Western Pennsylvania audiences. Purchasing Festival and parking tickets online in advance is highly recommended (https://pghirishfest.org/tickets/). Musicians, bring your instrument and get into the Festival for free. Join other musicians in the session tent and play your favorite Irish songs throughout the weekend!
MyWay Mobile Storage is providing a dozen storage containers needed to store items at the Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark for the event. MyWay Storage market owner, Ed Sickmund, said, “Events like this are what makes Pittsburgh such a great city. We celebrate our ethnic diversity and cultural traditions.” Sickmund continued, “Friday is college night, student tickets are just $10 with a student ID from 6 pm to 8 pm. MyWay is happy to sponsor the Pittsburgh Irish Festival’s college night.”
Activities include:
• A Taste of Ireland— sample and purchase foods and snacks made in Ireland
• Ancient Celtic Axe Throwing— Guests 16+ wearing closed-toe shoes will get to try their hand at axe throwing for free with festival admission with Ace Axe Throwing
• Cultural Beverage tastings— For our guests 21+, beverage tasting is included in the price of your Festival admission ticket
• Dance and Music Performances— continuous entertainment in four performance areas, presented by adult and children’s dance ensembles, all colorfully costumed and skillfully choreographed
• Feast on Irish Cuisine & Celtic Beverages— Irish sausage, Irish stew, boxty pancakes, corned beef and cabbage, Shepherd’s Pie, fish and chips, colcannon, ham and cabbage, and a wide variety of Celtic beverages at Tara Tea and numerous pubs
• Genealogy Pavilion—discover your family tree and if you are looking for an ancestor that may have worked at Carrie Furnaces, the volunteers can point you in the right direction
• Hedge School— One of the most popular areas at the festival. Based on the infamous Penal Laws, hedge schools developed in Ireland in response to the bans placed on educating Irish natives about their history, traditions, and culture. As a result, lessons were taught in secret in a barn or in the shadow of a hedge. We are proud to offer on-going educational sessions in the areas of history, legends, music, language, dance, sports, and symbols of Ireland
• Irish Authors’ Corner—Learn about Ireland and its lore while meeting visiting authors. Hear the authors’ tales during the weekend at the Hedge School
• Irish Comedy—the Real Irish Comedy Tour presentation Friday and Saturday
• Irish Dogs—meet the breeds native to Ireland: Irish Setter, Irish Wolfhounds, Irish Water Spaniel, Irish Terrier, Glen of Imaal, Irish Red & White Setter, Kerry Beagle, Kerry Blue Terrier, and the Soft-coated Wheaten Terrier. Email pghirishfestival@gmail.com to include your dog in the festivities
• Irish Mass – Sunday, September 12 at 10 am
• Leprechaun’s Landing (Children’s Irish Arts, Crafts, & Games)—For our wee folk! Take home a hand-made souvenir, enjoy an Irish story, sing-along, and even dance an Irish jig! Play a round of mini golf on our Royal County Down course, hop around on “Nessie” our Loch Ness Monster and The Irish Castle bounce houses, and try your luck at one of our custom games
• NEW! Carrie Furnace Mini Tours
• NEW! Five Farms Irish Cream Celtic Kitchen—professional and amateur bakers and chefs demonstrate cooking and baking some delightful Celtic treats
• New! Watch the Game— Watch the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt Panthers, and more on our big screen while you enjoy a Guinness and some Irish stew in the Ya Jagoff! Sports Lounge
• Raffle—Stop by our Festival Raffle Booth for your chance to win Irish gift items, Festival merch, tickets to local events, gift cards, and more! We will also be raffling off a private tour of Ireland thanks to our tourism partner, Little Gem Tours
Entertainment includes:
o Abbots Cross
o Bastard Bearded Irishmen
o Bealtaine
o Bow Tides
o County Mayo
o Dennis Doyle
o Devilish Merry
o Donnie Irish
o Enda Reilly
o Friel Sisters
o Gaelic Storm
o Low Kings
o Macdonald Pipe Band
o Mike Flaherty
o Mike Gallagher
o Pittsburgh Irish Festival Ceili Band
o Pittsburgh Police Pipes and Drums
o Runa
o Screaming Orphans
o Sean Patrick Regan
o The Wild Geese
o Tom Sweeney
o Weekend at Blarney’s
For more information about the Pittsburgh Irish Festival visit http://www.pghirishfest.org.
About MyWay Mobile Storage:
MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 25,000 square foot facility in West Mifflin, PA to better service their customers in the metropolitan Pittsburgh area. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. To learn more, visit http://www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.
