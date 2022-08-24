Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,509 in the last 365 days.

The Chicago Network Showcases Chicago Executive Women on Leadership, Empowerment, Gender Equity in Unscripted Podcast

A distinguished looking older woman in profile, with the text "HerStories" repeating on top.

The HerStories Podcast cover

The HerStories Podcast cover with a headshot of Yonhee Gordon beside The Chicago Network's logo and the following text: This Friday, Augist 27th, Episode One of The Chicago Network’s new, unscripted podcast, featuring JMG Financial Group Principal and Chi

An image announcing Episode One of the HerStories Podcast featuring Yonhee Gordon

The Chicago Network's HerStories podcast features Chicago's most powerful women in a new, unscripted podcast.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chicago Network, an invitation-only organization for women leaders at the forefront of Chicago's business, professional, cultural, nonprofit and educational communities, today announced "HerStories," an official podcast featuring host and The Chicago Network President and CEO Maria Doughty in candid conversations with some of the city's most powerful and accomplished women. "We hope that by recasting the HerStories media series into a publicly available podcast, we can give unique insight into the incredible stories of our members, as well as share a powerful message about gender equity in the workplace," said Doughty. "Our members have seen it all. Since The Chicago Network's founding in the 1970s, a lot has changed, but we're not there yet in terms of gender parity at work. The women featured in HerStories can tell our audience what it's been like to see that change in-person, and to thrive despite the odds." HerStories will begin by featuring Yonhee Gordon, Principal and COO of JMG Financial, and will continue during this inaugural season with conversations with Tracy Baim, Christie Hefner, Virginia Kendall, Diane Offereins, Celena Roldan, and others. "We believe that there is nothing else like this," said Doughty." Each episode features a powerhouse from the very select group of Chicago women who constitute our membership. Young professional women especially can hear frank advice and experiences from these exceptional leaders." Episode one of HerStories will be available Friday, August 26, 2022, on all major platforms, and for download at www.herstories.fm.

Nathan Upchurch
The Chicago Network
email us here

You just read:

The Chicago Network Showcases Chicago Executive Women on Leadership, Empowerment, Gender Equity in Unscripted Podcast

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.