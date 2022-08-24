The Chicago Network Showcases Chicago Executive Women on Leadership, Empowerment, Gender Equity in Unscripted Podcast
The Chicago Network's HerStories podcast features Chicago's most powerful women in a new, unscripted podcast.CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chicago Network, an invitation-only organization for women leaders at the forefront of Chicago's business, professional, cultural, nonprofit and educational communities, today announced "HerStories," an official podcast featuring host and The Chicago Network President and CEO Maria Doughty in candid conversations with some of the city's most powerful and accomplished women. "We hope that by recasting the HerStories media series into a publicly available podcast, we can give unique insight into the incredible stories of our members, as well as share a powerful message about gender equity in the workplace," said Doughty. "Our members have seen it all. Since The Chicago Network's founding in the 1970s, a lot has changed, but we're not there yet in terms of gender parity at work. The women featured in HerStories can tell our audience what it's been like to see that change in-person, and to thrive despite the odds." HerStories will begin by featuring Yonhee Gordon, Principal and COO of JMG Financial, and will continue during this inaugural season with conversations with Tracy Baim, Christie Hefner, Virginia Kendall, Diane Offereins, Celena Roldan, and others. "We believe that there is nothing else like this," said Doughty." Each episode features a powerhouse from the very select group of Chicago women who constitute our membership. Young professional women especially can hear frank advice and experiences from these exceptional leaders." Episode one of HerStories will be available Friday, August 26, 2022, on all major platforms, and for download at www.herstories.fm.
