Brent Huisman from Austin, Texas Area Promoted to Assistant Head Coach of the Den Haag Coaching staff
Dallas, Texas
Brent Huisman born in Rotterdam, Holland has been a part of the Den Haag Coaching staff for just a short time and is now being promoted to Assistant Head Coach of the club.
Brent Huisman born in Rotterdam, Holland began his career at Durham University in the U.K. where he immediately stood out as a super star. Brent played all four years at Durham. and was recruited to play in East Asia for multiple clubs.
Brent then moved to Texas in the United States to begin is U.S. coaching career at the collegiate level. He lived in Austin, Dallas, and Abilene at various smaller private colleges.
Brent's last stop was in Dallas, Texas where he coached several women's soccer teams and will not get the chance to coach back in his home country. Brent has four kids all of which are avid soccer players and enjoys spending time with them.
Brent Huisman has spent several month in Rotterdam already at their training facility before moving onto the official club. The is very excited to have him on board and will be moving from Texas next week.
About Brent Huisman:
Brent was raised by Cluade and Rebecca Huisman originally from southern Holland. Claude was a school teacher and his wife also taught school. Claude was a math and science teacher but also had a passion for soccer. He was recruited to play by several European teams before ending his career early to enter into college.
Brent's other two brothers were also very active athletes and his sister went on to try out for the Dutch Olympic team in 2000 but just missed the cut. She will live near Brent in the coming months.
Brent Huisman
Dutch Soccer Club
