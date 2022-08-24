McLean & Company Adds First-Ever Managing Partner to Growing Executive Advisory Team at the HR Research & Advisory Firm

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the globally trusted partner of HR and business leaders, has named Maureen Cahill as Managing Partner of its Executive Services team. This appointment follows the company's rapid growth and increased client demand, marking another milestone for the HR research and advisory firm.

"As expectations of the workplace continue to trend to remote and hybrid work amidst a challenging labor market, HR leaders and executives are seeking ways to improve the employee experience within their organizations now more than ever," says Jennifer Rozon, president of McLean & Company. "Maureen's unique ability to translate strategic business objectives into people priorities, action plans, and results will advance our capacity to support our valued clients through every phase of the employee lifecycle. In turn, this leads to their increased organizational success, which is always our top priority."

An industry leader with experience in the for-profit, non-profit, private equity, and public sectors, Cahill has spent nearly three decades as a human resources practitioner, consultant, advisor, and business leader. She has worked with such organizations as Gartner, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Mindpath Health, and Highmark Inc. Cahill is passionate about positioning HR teams to optimize talent investments through the development of business-aligned HR strategies, effective business case development, and sound project execution.

"CHROs are facing differing challenges and priorities based on the industry and geographic footprint of the company. McLean & Company's extensive expertise and industry resources enable HR leaders to improve employee experience for tens of thousands of people," says Maureen Cahill, newly appointed managing partner at McLean & Company. "Most adults spend a significant portion of their waking hours at work and that experience often spills over into our personal life. Being part of an organization that is so committed to making the time we work more fulfilling is incredibly energizing and exciting."

As a former Chief HR Officer and strategic partner to dozens of HR executives, Cahill's skills and experience in building the HR infrastructure and teams needed to enable growth and create a positive employee experience make her uniquely positioned to lead McLean & Company's team of Executive Counselors and Advisors as they deliver the highest level of support and service to the firm's members.

Maureen holds a bachelor's degree in business management from North Central College and an MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management. She is also a professional and executive coach, having received certifications from Duquesne University and the University of Georgia.

To learn more about Cahill and her integral role at McLean & Company, please visit the official introduction page.

