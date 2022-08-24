Inspirus and The Happiness Index Announce New Partnership & Launch of the Recognition Impact Index

Inspirus and The Happiness Index partner to deliver one consolidated solution for employee recognition, engagement and happiness. The collaboration uses technology to measure employee engagement and happiness, so organizations can determine the impact and ROI of their recognition programs and other employee engagement activities.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspirus LLC (a Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Company) and The Happiness Index announce a new partnership to offer organizations in North America a unified technology platform that delivers a pioneering combination of employee recognition, engagement and happiness.

Inspirus, a leader in employee engagement, is known for its rewards and recognition technology. The Connects platform helps organizations ensure their employees feel connected, valued and appreciated, creating a positive team culture that boosts morale and improves retention. The Happiness Index's award-winning employee engagement and happiness platform uses neuroscience-backed methodology to measure the factors employees need to thrive at work. This real-time employee feedback empowers organizations to drive cultural change and improve employee satisfaction.

Together, this strategic partnership will provide organizations with an end-to-end employee engagement solution by integrating The Happiness Index employee voice and feedback tools directly inside the Connects platform. The collaboration will create a unique Recognition Impact Index that will give HR teams and leaders a greater understanding of what their employees think and feel about their recognition programs. Organizations using the Inspirus SaaS-based Connects platform will then be well-equipped to use data-driven business intelligence to transform their people strategy, creating thriving workplace cultures powered by high levels of employee engagement and happiness and delivering a more complete employee experience.

Co-founder and Co-CEO of The Happiness Index, Matt Phelan, said: "We are super excited to partner with another leading tech business that shares our values and vision of "Freedom To Be Human". Strategically this partnership will be great for our customers and help both companies to continue to expand globally and to make the world of work happier and more productive."

"Inspirus is committed to helping our clients create great places to work that support their employees' needs," says Tatiana Frierson, CEO at Inspirus and Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, USA. "By combining our platform with the neuroscience-based feedback platform from The Happiness Index, we'll be able to transform how we help the world's leading companies retain their most important asset, their people."

"Adding this dimension into Connects will help companies address employee turnover and satisfaction challenges," says Theresa Harkins-Schulz, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Inspirus, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, USA. "By giving employees a voice to share how they are feeling, at scale, we will empower our clients to truly hear their workforce, address challenge areas and work to build a culture where everyone feels valued, connected and has a deep sense of belonging."

About The Happiness Index

The Happiness Index helps organizations measure the key employee engagement AND happiness drivers to power their people strategy. Our unique platform offers the products, insights and tools to shine a light on your cultural health and empower management to drive thriving cultures. Our neuroscience-based pre-built surveys measure the full employee experience. By measuring the heart and brain of your organization, we help you understand how employees think, feel and behave. We empower and enable managers to move from feedback to insight to action. We work across 90 countries with clients as diverse as Sodexo, Darktrace, Rocco Forte Hotels and Unilever.

About Inspirus

Employees play a large part in defining a company's culture: their everyday experiences create the foundational structure that drives an organization to be strong, high-performing, and ultimately successful. Inspirus helps organizations harness the full potential of their greatest resource — their people — ensuring they feel valued and connected, fostering greater loyalty, performance, productivity and success. Through our employee engagement technology, integrated solutions and award-winning customer service, we elevate the employee experience and optimize organizational culture by providing a holistic approach throughout the entire employee journey. Visit Inspirus.com for more information.

As a vital part of the multinational Sodexo Group, our efforts are strengthened by Sodexo's global reach, and something more: a guiding principle for positive change — improving quality of life for everyone. Inspirus aims to bring joy to work, one experience at a time.

Inspirus is part of the Sodexo Group. Visit us.sodexo.com to learn more.

