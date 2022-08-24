Design for a Cause: Caesarstone Partners with The Princess Margaret Home Lottery as Official Surface Provider for the Fall 2022 Grand Prize Oakville Showhome

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Caesarstone, pioneer of high-quality surfaces, is pleased to announce its partnership, for the second year, with the Princess Margaret Home Lottery benefiting cancer research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Caesarstone has been crafting the most trusted multi-material surfaces for homes and commercial spaces for over 35 years, blending safety, durability and sustainability with the beauty of earth into each design. As the official surface provider for the Princess Margaret Grand Prize Oakville Showhome, the brand will donate more than 70 slabs of quartz product valued at $165,000.

"Our dedication is to expand our sustainability footprint beyond the manufacturing of our Caesarstone surfaces. It's about human touch and giving back to the community. It was an easy decision to support The Princess Margaret Home Lottery for this initiative for the second year. Not only does it bring to life our commitment to transform dreams into reality through our surfaces, but we are helping raise funds for an important cause" said Yael Goldshmid, Director, Brand Marketing, Americas.

Renowned Interior Designer, Brian Gluckstein, (who is celebrating 10 years of partnership with The Princess Margaret Home lottery), has leveraged the wide assortment of Caesarstone collections to elevate the interior of the 7,753 square foot home, located in the beautiful town of Oakville.

Brian innovatively incorporated Caesarstone surfaces in almost every room in unique ways, truly highlighting the versatility of the product and the best of classic and contemporary design.

Source Guide:

Photos of the beautiful showhome can be downloaded HERE

For those hoping for a chance to win, tickets for the Princess Margaret Home Lottery are currently for sale at Princessmargaretlotto.com. Follow along on social media at @caesarstoneca, @PMLotto, @BrianGluckstein

ABOUT CAESARSTONE:

Caesarstone is a global leader of premium surfaces, specializing in countertops that create dynamic spaces of inspiration in the heart of the home. Established in 1987, its multi-material portfolio of over 100 colours combines the company's innovative technology with its powerful design passion, spearheading high-quality sustainable surfaces that deliver functional resilience with timeless beauty. Since it pioneered quartz countertops over thirty years ago, the brand has expanded into porcelain and natural stone and is on the ground in more than 50 countries worldwide, while enhancing customer experience through the expansion of groundbreaking digital platforms & services. Caesarstone captures the authentic aspects of a broad range of materials, from natural stone to the industrial aspects of concrete and metal, with products that are suitable for a vast range of applications, including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, and more, for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Caesarstone offers a rich variety of colours, patterns, and textures that empower consumers with more design freedom for making a uniquely personal statement and is constantly evolving and developing to meet the latest global trends and the highest level of international quality standards.

ABOUT GLUCKSTEIN DESIGN PLANNING:

Led by celebrated interior designer Brian Gluckstein, Gluckstein Design Planning creates thoughtful and sophisticated interiors, mixing elements from different styles and periods with a forward-thinking approach. Catering to a prestige client base, the firm's focus is on luxury residential, high-end hotels, and sought-after condominium lobbies, amenities, and sales centres across North America. Known for their signature timeless yet soulful spaces, they are involved in all stages of the interior process, working with clients to conceptualize their dream space, and then bringing that vision to life.

ABOUT THE PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER CENTRE AND THE HOME LOTTERY:

The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre has an international reputation as a global leader in the fight against cancer and delivering Personalized Cancer Medicine. The Princess Margaret, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world, is a member of the University Health Network, which also includes Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and The Michener Institute for Education at UHN. University Health Network is a research hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto. www.theprincessmargaret.ca

Princess Margaret Lotteries are among the top 10 advertisers in the GTA while on-the-street and its programs are the most recognized and exciting charitable mega-lottery brands in North America. Over $472 Million in lottery net proceeds has been raised to date to help conquer cancer in our lifetime.

