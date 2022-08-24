ORBEYE Exoscope Blue Light Imaging Mode Now Available for Use in Neurosurgery

Blue Light Allows Surgeons to See 5-ALA-induced Fluorescence of Glioblastoma During Resection

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus announced today the availability of the Blue Light Imaging Mode (BL) with the ORBEYE™ 4K 3D exoscope system. The ORBEYE 4K 3D exoscope systems offers a blue light imaging mode that helps to distinguish tissues that have accumulated certain fluorophores from tissues that have not. The blue light LED provides high contrast and illumination for real-time dissection and is fully integrated into the system.

Recent research comparing the ORBEYE exoscope to conventional analog microscopes in visualizing tumors fluoresced with 5-aminolevulinic acid (5-ALA) showed that use of the ORBEYE exoscope was feasible and associated with a high positive predictive value for tumor removal.i

Glioblastoma is a complex, treatment-resistant cancer affecting more than 13,000 Americans each year. The five-year survival rate is only 6.8 percent, but more complete removal of the tumor makes a difference.ii The use of 5-ALA in glioma resection has been shown to improve patient survival.iii

"In our clinical study, we found that the sensitivity and specificity to 5-ALA fluorescence was, essentially, identical to what had been previously reported for conventional analog microscopes. On the other hand, we felt that the visualization of the tumor, both in white light and blue light, was superior," said Michael Vogelbaum, MD, PhD, Program Leader of NeuroOncology and Chief of Neurosurgery at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. "I rarely use an analog microscope anymore. I much prefer using the exoscope."

The ORBEYE exoscope is a video microscope that:

Enables 3D view of tissue, blood vessels and other anatomical features

Provides up to 26x magnification at a resolution that is four times greater than HD

Displays on a 55-inch 4K -3D monitor with no latency

Viewing the anatomy in 3D, neurosurgeons may benefit from natural depth perception and high magnification that allows for visualization of critical neural and vascular structures and assists in the physician's ability to differentiate tissue.iv The ORBEYE exoscope also allows physicians to operate in a heads-up position rather than leaning over to look through a conventional surgical microscope. Operating in a heads-up posture may support the reduction of surgeon fatigue and facilitates team decision-making in the operating room.v

It is recommended to customize the ORBEYE exoscope to the needs of each specialty, with features such as Auto Focus, Near Infrared Imaging Capabilities, Blue Light Imaging Capabilities and more. Individual user profiles offer enhanced customization to detailed settings on the ORBEYE, the camera head and foot pedal. Near Infrared Imaging Capabilities are only available for neuro-vascular procedures in adult patients. The safety and effectiveness of using both Infrared and Blue Light imaging functions have not been evaluated during the same procedure. Do not use both Infrared imaging functionality and Blue Light imaging functionality during the same, single procedure.

