Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,289 in the last 365 days.

American Samoa, USA has simplified the LLC process for Start Up Businesses

Best States to Form an LLC, Benefits of American Samoas unique location

Anonymous LLCs are there to protect Business owners from those who might want to harm or sue unlawfully!”
— Shauna Demille
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When individuals want to create a new business, there are location options for companies to register an LLC. Traditionally, the preferred states to register a business entity in America have been Delaware and Wyoming. What if there was an even better option available? What if the best state to form LLC wasn’t a state at all, but a territory? As of 2018, it’s not just an idea, but a reality: the best state to form LLC today is American Samoa. To get started is visit llc.as.gov to register a limited liability company or LLC in any state .

Benefits of American Samoas unique location

One key reason American Samoa is the best state to form LLC today is because of its unique location in the world. American Samoa’s territorial capitol of Pago Pago is around 2,500 miles away from Hawaii, and almost 5,000 miles away from the mainland United States. An American Samoa LLC cannot be sued without the other party’s lawyer making a physical appearance in a courtroom in American Samoa. This virtually eliminates the possibility of dishonest lawyers or former clients filing frivolous lawsuits. Not even Wyoming or Delaware can offer that kind of protection.

LLC Taxation in American Samoa

American Samoa is the only unincorporated territory of the United States; unlike incorporated territories like Puerto Rico, the federal government’s relationship with American Samoa is much looser. At the request of the local government, residents of American Samoa are considered U.S. nationals, but citizens of Samoa. This means that LLC income earned in American Samoa is exempt from State taxes. Indeed, American Samoa has its own independent tax authority which is modeled on, but separate from, the IRS. This protection of business income from State Taxes is yet another major benefits of why form LLC in American Samoa.

Safeguarding LLC Businesses

In today’s interconnected world, with an ever-expanding list of apps and services with nebulous and arbitrary Terms of Service, it can be easy to forget that people still have a Constitutional right to privacy. When registering an LLC in American Samoa, the identities of members & managers remain anonymous to everyone except a Registered Agent, whose services will be provided when registering an LLC. If LLCs don't want the world to know who is running a business, then an Anonymous LLC is a no brainer. Companies don’t need a reason to keep this information private. Anonymous LLCs are there to protect Business owners from those who might want to harm or sue unlawfully!


A Bright Future In American Samoa

When American Samoa Governor Lolo Matalasi signed the American Samoa Limited Liability Company Act into law in 2018, it was the first step toward transforming American Samoa into the best state to form LLC. It signaled American Samoa’s intention to compete with other business-friendly locations to become the new home of companies of the future. With the Internet now able to connect this remote archipelago to the rest of the world almost instantly, the time for making an LLC in American Samoa is now. The benefits are simply too good and too numerous to pass up.

You can register your LLC today for as low as $150 at llc.as.gov.

Staff
AmericaSamoa.com
email us here

You just read:

American Samoa, USA has simplified the LLC process for Start Up Businesses

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.