Softdocs expands integration options through partnership with N2N
N2N’s Illuminate platform to increase accessibility of Softdocs’ Etrieve platform
We’re excited to deliver on our promise to eliminate technology barriers for schools with an innovative company like N2N”DULUTH, GEORGIA, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softdocs, the leading document management and process automation provider for educational institutions, continues to expand the availability of its solutions to colleges and universities by partnering with N2N Services, Inc., a leader in higher education systems integration. The partnership will leverage N2N’s Illuminate Platform, an iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) solution that comes deployed with over 120 prebuilt APIs for accessing common data from most major student information systems.
— Adam Park, CEO of Softdocs
“We continue to deliver on our promise to eliminate technology barriers for schools by partnering with N2N,” said Adam Park, CEO of Softdocs. “Their innovative Illuminate platform provides our clients even more options to increase the impact that Softdocs can have across campus.”
As a part of this partnership, N2N and Softdocs will provide pre-built, turnkey iPaaS integrations compatible with the entire Softdocs suite of solutions including enterprise document management, electronic forms, workflow automation, and eSignatures. This iPaaS offering from N2N adds a new integration option to Softdocs' existing support for direct database connections, extensive API libraries, and Ellucian Ethos connectivity, providing more options for institutions to integrate their Softdocs deployment with more systems across campus.
“We are excited to collaborate with Softdocs, one of the most innovative products providing a full suite of capabilities for document management and process automation across higher education,” said Kiran Kodithala, CEO of N2N Services Inc. “We feel strongly that N2N’s turnkey APIs, combined with Softdocs’ transformational solutions, will eliminate inefficiencies and deliver on-demand services to students at their fingertips.”
The joint integration offering will provide IT departments dealing with limited bandwidth a secure and turnkey solution for real-time integrations across systems, which will provide more value for their software investments.
About Softdocs
Softdocs develops document management, electronic forms, workflow automation, eSignature, and print customization solutions for the higher education and K-12 markets. The company’s Etrieve platform, and complementary solutions, empower institutions to work more efficiently, communicate more effectively and collaborate more freely. Education-focused and SOC 2 Type I and II compliant, Softdocs is a trusted partner of nearly 700 organizations.
About N2N Services, Inc.
N2N Services, Inc enables secure and holistic cloud integration so that organizations of all sizes can seamlessly connect cloud applications with their enterprise applications and data stores. Headquartered in Duluth, GA, N2N Services, Inc’s flagship product, Illuminate is an iPaaS enabling turnkey SaaS-to-SaaS and SaaS-to-on premise application and data integration. Illuminate’s intuitive approach enables customers to create, manage, secure, and monetize APIs, and build bridges between two APIs without any need for programming and additional infrastructure.
