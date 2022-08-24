Hoyer Statement on NY-12 Primary

“I want to congratulate Chairman Jerry Nadler on his victory last night. He will continue to be a strong advocate for New Yorkers and a champion for justice for all Americans next Congress. As Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Jerry has been instrumental in making our communities safer, promoting equality for LGBTQ people, securing resources and accountability for law enforcement, and delivering economic opportunity for Americans.



“New Yorkers have been able to count on him as a tough advocate and someone who can deliver results. His colleagues have come to rely on his wisdom, intellect, and great ability as a legislator. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in the years ahead to further House Democrats’ mission of securing justice, promoting equity, expanding opportunities, and keeping our communities safe.



“It is extremely unfortunate and a loss to New York and to the Congress that the flawed redistricting process in New York State led the voters of New York to have to choose between two such able and effective people.



“I want to thank Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney for her three decades of service in the House. During that time, I have known few others with as much determination, tenacity, and ability as a Member of Congress and as an advocate for her constituents. As Chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Carolyn has played a leading role in House Democrats’ efforts to put people over politics and promote ethics and accountability in government.



“During her time in office, she has accumulated a long list of important legislative achievements that have benefitted New Yorkers and all Americans, including securing health benefits for 9/11 first responders, making communities safer from gun violence, and saving Americans billions of dollars in credit card fees. Furthermore, she has been a champion for women’s rights and justice; legislation she authored led to Medicare covering mammograms and renewed efforts to clear the backlog of rape kits. I will miss having her as a colleague next Congress even as I continue to cherish having Carolyn as a dear friend.”