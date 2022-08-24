Kansas Supreme Court appoints three and reappoints four to the Access to ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed three new members and reappointed four existing ones to the Access to Justice Committee.



New members appointed to serve through June 30, 2025, are:

District Magistrate Judge Shannon Schmidt, 17th Judicial District, composed of Decatur, Graham, Norton, Osborne, Phillips, and Smith counties

Erika Brim, trial court clerk, self-help center, 29th Judicial District, which is Wyandotte County

Amy Entrikin, clerk of the district court in Nemaha County, will fill an unexpired term through June 30, 2023. The court is part of the 22nd Judicial District, which also includes Brown, Doniphan, and Marshall counties,



Reappointed through June 30, 2025, are:

Casey Johnson, director of advocacy and litigation, Kansas Legal Services

Christie Koehn, chief court services officer, 6th Judicial District, composed of Miami, Linn, and Bourbon counties

Meredith Snepp, business and careers librarian, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, Topeka

Judge Sarah Warner, Kansas Court of Appeals

Sarah Hoskinson, director of access to justice, was appointed as the permanent representative of the Office of Judicial Administration.

The Access to Justice Committee makes recommendations to the Supreme Court about issues such as increasing resources available for legal services for self-represented litigants in civil cases; improving planning and coordination for legal services delivery; and reducing potential barriers to equal access to justice.