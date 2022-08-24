Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,625 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Supreme Court appoints three and reappoints four to the Access to ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed three new members and reappointed four existing ones to the Access to Justice Committee.
 
New members appointed to serve through June 30, 2025, are:  

District Magistrate Judge Shannon Schmidt, 17th Judicial District, composed of Decatur, Graham, Norton, Osborne, Phillips, and Smith counties 

Erika Brim, trial court clerk, self-help center, 29th Judicial District, which is Wyandotte County  

Amy Entrikin, clerk of the district court in Nemaha County, will fill an unexpired term through June 30, 2023. The court is part of the 22nd Judicial District, which also includes Brown, Doniphan, and Marshall counties,  
 
Reappointed through June 30, 2025, are: 

Casey Johnson, director of advocacy and litigation, Kansas Legal Services 

Christie Koehn, chief court services officer, 6th Judicial District, composed of Miami, Linn, and Bourbon counties 

Meredith Snepp, business and careers librarian, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, Topeka 

Judge Sarah Warner, Kansas Court of Appeals 

Sarah Hoskinson, director of access to justice, was appointed as the permanent representative of the Office of Judicial Administration. 

The Access to Justice Committee makes recommendations to the Supreme Court about issues such as increasing resources available for legal services for self-represented litigants in civil cases; improving planning and coordination for legal services delivery; and reducing potential barriers to equal access to justice.  

You just read:

Kansas Supreme Court appoints three and reappoints four to the Access to ...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.