Gov. Wolf: One-time Bonus Rebates on Property Taxes/Rent to Be Distributed Starting this Week

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who have already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will also receive a one-time bonus rebate starting this week. The one-time bonus rebates are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program thanks to a proposal that Governor Tom Wolf introduced earlier this year and recently signed into law.

“I am proud that bonus rebates are starting to roll out to Pennsylvanians in need this week,” said Gov. Wolf. “I proposed these bonus rebates back in February to help low-income Pennsylvanians deal with inflation and higher costs. For older adults in particular – many of whom are on a fixed income – a bonus Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program rebate this year will be a gamechanger. These bonus rebates will help older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities stay in their homes.”

Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70 percent of their original rebate amount. This means the total amount a claimant will receive could be as much as $1,657.50 (up from a previous maximum of $975).

The Department of Revenue has already processed 361,042 one-time bonus rebates for claimants who were approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021. These claimants do not need to take any additional action to secure their bonus rebates. Rather, they will automatically receive their one-time bonus rebates through the same method (direct deposit or mailed paper check) that they received their original rebates earlier this year.

“Although we originally said that we expected one-time bonus rebates to be paid starting in September, we are extremely pleased that we’re ahead of schedule and prepared to start providing this needed relief earlier than anticipated,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “At the same time, we are asking claimants who are expecting a paper check in the mail to be patient. It will take several weeks to mail all of the checks for the one-time bonus rebates, whereas those who elected direct deposit on their application forms should see their bonus rebates sooner. I would also like to thank the staff at the Pennsylvania Treasury for working with us to ensure that bonus rebates are distributed as quickly as possible.”

Gov. Wolf’s plan to deliver the one-time bonus rebates was designed to provide additional relief to some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents who are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-time bonus rebates are being paid for with approximately $140 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

What Do You Need to Do to Receive a Bonus Rebate?

If you are an eligible claimant of the Property/Tax Rent Rebate Program who has already filed an application (PA-1000) for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021, you do not need to take any further action. The Department of Revenue will take care of everything on the back end to ensure that you receive your original rebate and bonus rebate for the 2021 claim year.

For eligible claimants who have not yet filed an application, you are encouraged to do so. Eligible Pennsylvanians can do this online by visiting myPATH, the Department of Revenue’s online filing system. Submitting your application through myPATH is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account (username/password). Claimants may also find a paper application and instructions on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program by visiting www.revenue.pa.gov/ptrr.

Answers to other frequently asked questions about the one-time bonus rebates are available by visiting One-Time Bonus Rebates on the Department of Revenue’s website.

Process for Combined Rebate Payments (Original + One-Time Bonus)

There are some Pennsylvanians whose rebate applications for the 2021 claim year are still being processed, meaning they are waiting to be approved for their original rebates (and one-time bonus rebates). If you are a claimant in this situation and your application is approved, you will receive a combined rebate (original + one-time bonus) in a one-time payment. You will receive your combined rebate through the method you elected on your application form (check or direct deposit).

Those who have not yet submitted an application for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will also receive one combined payment if they are approved for a rebate. The Department of Revenue encourages eligible applicants to submit their applications as soon as possible.

The processing of rebates — and bonus rebates — will continue through the end of the year, as additional applications are received. The department will work as quickly as possible to ensure that applications are processed for payment in a timely manner. The deadline to apply for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 is Dec. 31, 2022.

Rebate Filing Assistance

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices. Applicants may also visit the department’s Online Customer Service Center to find helpful tips and answers to commonly asked questions about the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

Visit the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program page on the Department of Revenue’s website for more information on the program, including income limits and historical background.