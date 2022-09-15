Danial Mason Portrays Father's Struggle to Keep Son
"Custody: Blood is Thicker Than Water" raises awareness for male domestic violence victims
Readers will witness a realistic story containing drama, domestic violence and tension derived from the author’s experiences.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danial Mason’s novel portrays an odyssey in the New Zeland’s court system, namely a father's struggle to retain custody of his son. "Custody: Blood is Thicker Than Water" is the story of how one man experienced domestic violence and was wrongly accused, leading to a legal ordeal as he sought to keep his son.
— Danial Mason
The narrative recounts how the protagonist traveled, met a girl, got married and had a son. However, after the marriage broke up, the mother wanted sole custody of the child, marking the beginning of his legal ordeal to have access to his child. Readers will see how the legal system of the time favored mothers, as it stated that children under five remain with their mothers. But the father would challenge this, though finding a lawyer to represent him was no easy feat. After a long search, he went to a church and found a lady lawyer who would represent him in the historic court case.
"Custody: Blood is Thicker Than Water" dispels the stereotype that fathers are always the aggressors during break ups and custody proceedings. Mason shows how husbands can be victims too when ex-partner present lies and unfounded stories to tarnish them. With this story, Mason hopes to reach fathers seeking custody of their children and fighting for their rights.
About the Author
Danial Mason was born and raised in Bendigo, Victoria and was the second youngest of thirteen children. He lost his father when he was seven. Mason traveled to New Zealand when he was 21 and found employment. There, he met a girl and got married, but later they divorced and had a legal custody battle to regain his son.
