DJ Resolution releases latest effort in reversion series " This TIME 89"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the intent to further efforts in raising awareness to the Respect Music campaign, DJ Resolution releases the latest gem compiling the classic sound of 1989. Although Hip Hop is by far the youngest of all genres, since its inception it has been proven to be the most vocal and trendsetting over the years. Nevertheless even with numerous artists achieving success, it’s been limited to a market cap due to what ultimately comes down to ownership.

On behalf of the artists who've recently become eligible to request their master recordings , DJ RESOLUTION in collaboration with RESPECT MUSIC has published the mixtape "This Time 89."

This Time 89 not only captures a timeless period in music, it also provides a history lesson on how hip hop has evolved since its inception.

“I’m extremely proud to have made This Time 89 in honor of the incredible artists that paved the way for hip hop the last 30 years. “ I always enjoy the process of digging through the crates finding out who released what and when. DJ Resolution

The most important element of of this reversion right is that a notice of termination be sent within the given time period prescribed by law. For works released after 1978 the latest the notice of termination can be sent is 33 years after the release. On the 35th year, the masters revert back to the original author.

To listen, download and stream This Time 89 in addition to previous releases, please visit www.DJResolution.com

For further inquiries contact Natalie via email at info@djresolution.com

DJ Resolution - info@djresolution.com @DJ.Resolution @RespectMusic_

Ice T, LL Cool J, De La Soul, EPMD, Big Daddy Kane, Boogie Down Productions, Naughty By Nature, Kool G Rap, Kool Moe Dee, The D.O.C.

Natalie S.

info@djresolution.com