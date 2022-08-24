Season Tickets on sale for the Luther College Center Stage Series

Luther College is thrilled to present the 2022-23 Center Stage Series. Season tickets are available now for the six world-class performances and corresponding Center Stage Dinner Series, with individual ticket sales starting Aug. 31.

“This is a series of performances designed to uplift, inspire, and expand your world,” said Kristen Underwood, director of campus programming. “We’re so lucky to enjoy artists of this caliber without leaving Decorah.”

The 2022-23 lineup includes performances by:

● The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass - Thursday, Sept. 22

● Jaerv + The OK Factor - Thursday, Oct. 13

● Ailey II - Saturday, Nov. 5

● LADAMA - Thursday, Feb. 9

● Empire Wild - Friday, March 31

● Gravity and Other Myths: A Simple Space - Saturday, April 15

All Center Stage Series performances are held in the Center for Faith and Life at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more information about each of the performances can be found at tickets.luther.edu. Purchase tickets for all six shows to waive any ticketing fees and receive 15% off before the opening performance on Sept. 22.

Once again, Luther College will be offering the Center Stage Dinner Series where guests can enjoy a multicourse dinner before the show. Full menu listings and ticketing information can be found at tickets.luther.edu with the corresponding event. Additionally, the Luther Book Shop offers “Sip and Shop” before each performance. Present your ticket for a complimentary glass of wine and browse the selection before the show.

The Center Stage Series school performances include:

● The Lightning Thief, presented by Theatreworks USA, recommended for grades 2-6 but open to all, on Monday, Oct. 24. Sponsored by Dragonfly Books.

● The Ugly Duckling, presented by Tutti Frutti Productions from York, England, for grades K-4 on Tuesday, April 4. Sponsored by JoAn Stevenson and Steven Nelson.

To reserve tickets for your school, please contact Bradley Phillips at [email protected] or (563) 387-1293. Grants are available to assist with tickets and transportation. Contact Kristen Underwood for more information at [email protected] or (563) 387-1536. Community members are welcome as space allows.

The Center Stage Series is made possible by support from generous sponsors, including Gundersen Health System, Winneshiek Medical Center/Mayo Health System, Pulpit Rock Brewing Company/The Landing Market, Arts Midwest/National Endowment for the Arts, and Decorah Bank and Trust.

About Luther College

Luther College is home to about 1,800 undergraduates who explore big questions and take action to benefit people, communities and society. Our academic programs, experiential approach to learning and welcoming community inspire students to learn actively, live purposefully and lead courageously for a lifetime of impact. Learn more at luther.edu.