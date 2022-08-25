CLEARED4 HELPS GLOBAL EVENTS, CONFERENCES TO MANAGE BEST PRACTICE HEALTH, SAFETY

CLEARED4’s health & safety platform will ensure the latest best practice COVID-19 guidelines are met for high-attendance, global gatherings

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, a global health and safety leader, is now automating the management of best practice COVID-19 safety workflows for global conferences, events and trade shows. Recent events supported have included hundreds of thousands of attendees from 130+ countries for organizations like AFLAC, American Cancer Society, Atlantic Council, Cisco, HBO, the International Council of Shopping Centers Conference and the Inspired Home Show.

CLEARED4’s health risk management software and services allows organizers to stay up-to-date with the complexities of managing safe events and spaces. The platform’s tools provide real-time, actionable data for health monitoring, visitor management and workflow compliance. CLEARED4 has been deployed globally, serving millions of users, in dozens of languages, issuing over 200 million safe entries, regardless of industry or size.

“There's a lot of complexity to organizing high-profile events. With so many people coming from across the globe, CLEARED4’s real-time platform allowed us to maximize compliance of our COVID-19 protocols ahead of the event,” said Mary Kate Lambert, special assistant to the COO, Atlantic Council. “We also leveraged CLEARED4’s managed services to help us with on-site testing to ensure a smooth run of show.”

The platform uniquely provides pre-event screenings to test attendees and staff before they arrive at the event, with onsite services to support non-compliant individuals, granting or denying access to badges in real-time, and post-event tools to provide contract tracing to limit superspreader events.

“Even though events, conferences and festivals are returning, there is still a need to keep staff and attendees’ wellbeing top-of-mind to stop the spread,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, co-founder and CEO of CLEARED4. “Our platform is an easy and effective way for planners to manage risks and put safety first.”

CLEARED4 also supports a wide variety of corporate clients including Aflac, American Cancer Society, Atlantic Council, Cisco and Workday, helping the organizations safely execute gatherings from fundraising and incentive events to multi-day retreats and sales meetings.

About CLEARED4

CLEARED4 helps organizations around the world future-proof their businesses from the impact of current and future health & safety compliance requirements and best practice. Its products and services allow our global clients to ensure operational readiness, minimizing any financial, legal and productivity impacts on the organization.

The secure and HIPAA compliant platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools, stadiums and travel, globally. CLEARED4 has processed health data from over 75 countries around the world.

CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door controls, digital displays and other access systems. CLEARED4 automates complex health and safety administrative tasks with reliable delivery of its flexible and configurable platform, deployed in days not months.

CLEARED4 takes data privacy seriously, and never sells end-user data, nor markets other services to its users.