Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,158 in the last 365 days.

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE UINTAH-HUNTSVILLE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Uintah-Huntsville, UT—The Weber County Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a judicial vacancy that will serve Uintah and Huntsville, Utah. The position will replace Judge Patrick Lambert who retired in July of 2021.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

·       Michelle Jeffs, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Pleasant View,

·       Darrin Johns, J.D., attorney at law, resident of North Ogden,

·       Judge Bryan Memmott, J.D., Justice Court Judge for the Plain City Justice Court, the South Ogden Justice Court, the South Weber Justice Court, and the Woods Cross Justice Court, resident of Fruit Heights, and

·       Judge Paul Olds, J.D., Justice Court Judge for the Riverdale Justice Court, the Farr West Justice Court, the Pleasant View Justice Court, and the Washington Terrace Justice Court, resident of Pleasant View.

 

A comment period will be held through September 2, 2022. A final candidate will then be selected by Gordon Cutler, Uintah City Mayor, and Jim Truett, Huntsville Town Mayor, within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

 

 

 

# # #

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

You just read:

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE UINTAH-HUNTSVILLE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.