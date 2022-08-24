NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE UINTAH-HUNTSVILLE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Uintah-Huntsville, UT—The Weber County Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a judicial vacancy that will serve Uintah and Huntsville, Utah. The position will replace Judge Patrick Lambert who retired in July of 2021.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

· Michelle Jeffs, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Pleasant View,

· Darrin Johns, J.D., attorney at law, resident of North Ogden,

· Judge Bryan Memmott, J.D., Justice Court Judge for the Plain City Justice Court, the South Ogden Justice Court, the South Weber Justice Court, and the Woods Cross Justice Court, resident of Fruit Heights, and

· Judge Paul Olds, J.D., Justice Court Judge for the Riverdale Justice Court, the Farr West Justice Court, the Pleasant View Justice Court, and the Washington Terrace Justice Court, resident of Pleasant View.

A comment period will be held through September 2, 2022. A final candidate will then be selected by Gordon Cutler, Uintah City Mayor, and Jim Truett, Huntsville Town Mayor, within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

