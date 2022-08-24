LIFE ‘Floods’ the World with Emergency Flood Relief
Life for Relief and Development Provides Emergency Flood Relief Aid to Ten Countries Worldwide, Giving Thousands of Families a Sense of Hope
We have seen more floods than usual this year, and it is our (LIFE) duty to provide help and aid to those that are unable to help themselves during these disastrous times.”AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the numerous floods around the world, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) went to work quickly to provide emergency relief to the thousands in need globally.
— Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.
Relief efforts included hygiene kits with essentials, as well as food aid sent to Senegal, Gambia, the Ivory Coast, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Uganda, Yemen and Kentucky to help the families affected by the floods.
Many people have been injured, lives have been lost, and extreme damage has been done to homes and infrastructure, turning the lives of thousands upside down. As many people are still in search of shelter, food and basic aid, LIFE is happy to help thousands worldwide.
“We have seen more floods than usual this year, and it is our (LIFE) duty to provide help and aid to those that are unable to help themselves during these disastrous times,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.
Whenever there is a natural disaster, LIFE works quickly around the clock to provide emergency aid to help alleviate some of the grief that the affected families are feeling.
“What options do we have? We are currently in a position where we are unable to relocate to another location in order to look for any kind of assistance for my family or for society as a whole. Our community will not forget the relief work that you (LIFE) have done for us, and we are grateful for that,” said a beneficiary of LIFE’s Sri Lanka emergency distribution efforts.
“My family is comprised of a total of five individuals: myself, my husband, and our three children. My husband currently works for the Daily wages. His daily earnings are essential to the support of our family. Due to the flooding and the landslides, our homes have been severely damaged. As a result, we are staying at the home of a relative. You (LIFE) have been extremely generous despite the difficulty of the circumstance,” said a mother of three in Sri Lanka.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE provides humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion, and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
Hala M Sanyurah
+1 330-815-4706
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Life for Relief and Development
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other