LIFE ‘Floods’ the World with Emergency Flood Relief

LIFE Emergency Flood Aid in Uganda

Emergency Flood Relief Aid in Sri Lanka

LIFE Emergency Flood Aid in Sri Lanka

Emergency Flood Relief in Afghanistan

LIFE Emergency Flood Aid in Afghanistan

Life for Relief and Development Provides Emergency Flood Relief Aid to Ten Countries Worldwide, Giving Thousands of Families a Sense of Hope

We have seen more floods than usual this year, and it is our (LIFE) duty to provide help and aid to those that are unable to help themselves during these disastrous times.”
— Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.
AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the numerous floods around the world, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) went to work quickly to provide emergency relief to the thousands in need globally.

Relief efforts included hygiene kits with essentials, as well as food aid sent to Senegal, Gambia, the Ivory Coast, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Uganda, Yemen and Kentucky to help the families affected by the floods.

Many people have been injured, lives have been lost, and extreme damage has been done to homes and infrastructure, turning the lives of thousands upside down. As many people are still in search of shelter, food and basic aid, LIFE is happy to help thousands worldwide.

“We have seen more floods than usual this year, and it is our (LIFE) duty to provide help and aid to those that are unable to help themselves during these disastrous times,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.

Whenever there is a natural disaster, LIFE works quickly around the clock to provide emergency aid to help alleviate some of the grief that the affected families are feeling.

“What options do we have? We are currently in a position where we are unable to relocate to another location in order to look for any kind of assistance for my family or for society as a whole. Our community will not forget the relief work that you (LIFE) have done for us, and we are grateful for that,” said a beneficiary of LIFE’s Sri Lanka emergency distribution efforts.

“My family is comprised of a total of five individuals: myself, my husband, and our three children. My husband currently works for the Daily wages. His daily earnings are essential to the support of our family. Due to the flooding and the landslides, our homes have been severely damaged. As a result, we are staying at the home of a relative. You (LIFE) have been extremely generous despite the difficulty of the circumstance,” said a mother of three in Sri Lanka.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE provides humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion, and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Hala M Sanyurah
+1 330-815-4706
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Life for Relief and Development
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

LIFE ‘Floods’ the World with Emergency Flood Relief

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Hala M Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
+1 330-815-4706 hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Company/Organization
Life for Relief and Development
17300 w 10 mile road
southfield, Michigan, 48075
United States
+1 313-240-2762
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief.​ Over the past 28 years, Life has distributed over $502.9 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 46 countries. Life works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Palestine (through our office in Israel), Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, Life rushes to answer to the call of help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. Our Mission... Life for Relief and Development’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, Life is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, Life works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

More From This Author
LIFE ‘Floods’ the World with Emergency Flood Relief
Life for Relief and Development is Here to Hear
Life for Relief and Development ‘Waters’ the World
View All Stories From This Author