Life for Relief and Development Expands Humanitarian Impact Across Pakistan, Reaching Tens of Thousands Over Five Years
Building on Decades of Service, LIFE Delivers Education, Healthcare, and Humanitarian Relief to Communities Across Pakistan
Building on decades of humanitarian engagement in Pakistan, LIFE has maintained a long-standing commitment to supporting education and healthcare infrastructure across the country. In the past, LIFE shipped primary, secondary, and higher education books to Pakistan valued at more than $1.5 million, distributing materials to 103 schools in Lahore and 26 colleges and universities in Peshawar and Islamabad, significantly enhancing educational access and resources for thousands of students.
For Years, LIFE has further strengthened healthcare delivery by shipping 18 forty-foot containers of medical aid valued at nearly $7 million. These supplies supported leading medical institutions including Al-Shifa Hospital, Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT), Indus Hospital in Karachi, and Punjab Medical and Liver Center in Faisalabad, improving treatment capacity and patient care across multiple provinces.
LIFE has delivered essential services through a wide range of programs designed to support vulnerable populations, including children, families, and individuals affected by poverty and natural disasters.
During this period, LIFE distributed Ramadan and Udhiyah food assistance to more than 60,000 people, helping families access nutritious meals during critical times of the year. LIFE also constructed 65 water wells, providing reliable access to clean water for nearly 19,600 people, improving health outcomes and reducing water scarcity in underserved communities.
Education remains a cornerstone of LIFE’s humanitarian work. Through its Back-to-School program, LIFE supported more than 3,500 students over four years by providing essential school supplies and educational resources. The organization also hosted orphan support events benefiting over 1,000 children and provided ongoing sponsorship support to more than 1,500 orphans, ensuring vulnerable children receive consistent care and opportunities for growth.
“LIFE’s long-term commitment to Pakistan reflects our mission to uplift communities through sustainable support and compassionate service,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “By addressing critical needs such as food security, clean water, education, and emergency relief, we are helping families rebuild stability and create brighter futures.”
LIFE also delivered targeted health and humanitarian assistance through specialized programs. In 2021, the organization supported 150 individuals at a Down syndrome center, while winter relief initiatives included the distribution of 256 coats to individuals in need during colder months.
Emergency response efforts have been a cornerstone of LIFE’s work in Pakistan, particularly following devastating floods. In 2022, LIFE provided food baskets and cooked meals to 10,350 flood survivors. Additional emergency interventions in 2025 included medical camps, food distribution, and cooked meals serving approximately 2,800 people, along with tent distributions supporting over 600 individuals displaced by flooding.
These efforts highlight LIFE’s ongoing commitment to delivering both immediate relief and long-term development support to communities affected by crises and poverty.
Through sustained humanitarian investment and strong partnerships, LIFE continues to empower vulnerable populations across Pakistan with life-saving resources and opportunities for long-term stability.
About LIFE
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to providing aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. LIFE works worldwide to deliver emergency assistance, healthcare, food security programs, education initiatives, and sustainable development projects to communities in need.
Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
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