Traffic changes planned for US 62/385 project

SEMINOLE – US 62 drivers through the city of Seminole can expect traffic changes starting tomorrow (weather permitting) as crews begin the process to move southbound US 62 traffic onto the northbound lanes—reducing traffic to one-lane in each direction from Avenue C to half-a-mile north of CR 104.

The traffic switch will allow crews to remove the existing US 62 pavement and concrete structures including sidewalks, driveways and curbs, and begin rebuilding the lanes. Motorists will continue to have access to driveways and intersections.

Traffic is expected to stay in the new configuration until late-October.

Drivers should continue to keep in mind that oversize vehicles will not be permitted through the work zone during construction and can contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles at 800-299-1700 for information on oversize and overweight load permits, road restriction or other questions.

Motorists are also urged to continue to use caution when driving through the work zone, since crews will be working near traffic and keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

The work is part of an $18.8 million project to completely rebuild the existing roadway, from County Road 104 to US 180, and make drainage, lighting, and sidewalk improvements.