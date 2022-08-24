Submit Release
Eastbound I- 10 closed between US 60 and  Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) Aug. 26 - 27

PHOENIX –The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow extra travel time and plan to use detours if they are traveling on Interstate 10 in the Southeast Valley this weekend. 

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, for paving and installation of traffic counters and overhead signs, as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. 

The following ramps will be closed:

The westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10.

The HOV ramps in both directions that connect I-10 and US 60.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Broadway, Baseline, Elliot, Warner and Ray roads.

The ramp from southbound State Route 143 to eastbound I-10 will remain open and drivers will transition directly onto the eastbound US 60 detour route.

Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

West Valley drivers can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here. 

 

