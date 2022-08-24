Submit Release
Strategic Advisors, LLC. Names Aaron Cottle as Its New Chief Marketing Officer

Aaron Cottle - Chief Marketing Officer, Strategic Advisors, LLC.

The Navy Veteran Will Lead The Firm’s Marketing Activities and Will Help Clients Better Reach Their Core Customers and Increase Revenues

Aaron Cottle’s name is synonymous with great business success and he is widely revered in the Mobile business community.”
— Judy Lane
MOBILE, ALABAMA, MOBILE, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Advisors, LLC., a professional services firm specializing in public affairs, media relations and strategic communications, has named Aaron Cottle as its new Chief Marketing Officer. The announcement was made by Judy Lane, founder and CEO of the firm.

In his new role with Strategic Advisors, Mr. Cottle will lead the marketing team and oversee brand management, marketing communications, and the development of lead-generation pipelines that increase business. True to his military training, what separates Aaron from other marketers is that he starts each project with a holistic operational foundation in place. This helps him see the big picture without letting smaller pieces go unnoticed.

“I am truly honored to start this new journey with Strategic Advisors, LLC.,” Cottle said. “We have an impressive team of experts on staff and serve some of the most prestigious brands around the world. I look forward to working with all of our amazing clients and helping them achieve their marketing goals.”

Cottle has an MBA from the University of South Alabama, and prior to pursuing his calling in marketing, he was a Navy helicopter rescue swimmer. From a stint in Alaska to a cross-country move to Sweet Home Alabama where he currently resides, Aaron’s experience living in different cultures has enhanced his perspective on work and life which helps him better connect with and meet the needs of his clients.

“Aaron Cottle’s name is synonymous with great business success and he is widely revered in the Mobile business community,” Lane said. “When I found out he was in the market for a new opportunity, I reached out to him immediately. I am so excited he accepted our offer and I know Aaron is going to do amazing things for our clients here in Mobile and across the world.”

Cottle will work with the firm’s clients in healthcare, technology, finance, education, food and beverage, real estate, employment and more.

About Strategic Advisors, LLC.
Strategic Advisors, LLC. partners the future by providing visionary strategic and tactical planning, corporate development, resource development, and by orchestrating national and global public affairs initiatives. With more than 40 years of experience in global corporate, agency, and consulting environments, we are masterful at translating passionate vision into clarity. We take your purpose, benchmarked by your core values, and articulate into a strategic and tactical communications plan that propels into action and translates into success. https://strategicadvisors.llc/

