Christopher Davis joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as Partner

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that Christopher (Chris) Davis has joined their firm as a Partner, expanding Seventy2 Capital’s reach to include Long Island, New York.

Paul Carlson, Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital, was quoted saying “As a former Wells Fargo Managing Director, Chris will add immeasurable value as a seasoned, prominent leader. We are excited to have him join our team and to grow our business into this new region. His presence on the team expands opportunities for financial advisors to make the change to independence.”

When asked what he has planned for this new role, Chris stated that he looks forward to attracting talent and contributing to additional growth of the business. “I am thrilled to have found a home at one of the fastest-growing practices within the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, where I can utilize and expand upon the skill set I have curated over thirty-five years in finance. I am excited to help expand the platform for other financial advisors seeking independence,” Chris said about his new role.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CFA(R), CIMA(R), CFP(R), CAIA(R), and national industry awards. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. WFAFN uses the trade name Wells Fargo Advisors. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. www.wfafinet.com.

