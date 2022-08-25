New Online Program Empowers Users to Follow Through on Their Own Good Intentions

Submit Release
NEWFOLDEN, MINNESOTA, U.S., August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new web-based program equips users with the knowledge and tools they need to consistently turn their good intentions into life-improving action.

A collaboration between clinical psychologist, author and inventor, Dr. Steve Levinson, and online education and communication expert, Jeff Cohan, the Follow Through Master Program features concise self-paced online courses, bite-sized guides, and unique tools that help participants master the art of following through.

“We’re passionate about the important but underappreciated role the ability to follow through plays in personal effectiveness and satisfaction,” said Levinson. “And we’re committed to helping as many people as possible become experts at following through.”

Participants in the Follow Through Master Program will have access to their own private data-encrypted Intention Management System and Intention Vault, where they can formally register and store their intentions. They'll also get help in devising and revising follow through plans, and will be able to track their progress, and record their insights and discoveries about what it truly takes to follow through consistently. Participants will have lifetime 24/7 access to all current and future program content.

“The program is for people who are interested in achieving more in their career and/or personal life,” said the program’s co-creator, Jeff Cohan. “We’ve gone to great lengths to design the program so that participants can get maximum benefit without having to invest a great deal of time and effort.”

The regular price of lifetime access to the Follow Through Master Program is $79 (USD), but visitors who enroll by the end of September 2022 can use the coupon code “PR2FOLTHRU“ to get a 50% discount. Visitors to The Power to Follow Through website who aren’t ready to enroll in the Master program will also have the option of enrolling in a free introductory program.

Dr. Steve Levinson
The Power to Follow Through
Why The Power to Follow Through

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


