Media advisory - Important announcement from the Government of Canada on mobile connectivity in a Quebec First Nations community

OTTAWA, ON , Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will make an announcement on improving mobile connectivity in a Quebec First Nations community.

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022

Time: 10 am (ET)

Location: Centre Sakihikan

425 Rue Saint-Louis

La Tuque, Quebec

