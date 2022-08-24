Media advisory - Important announcement from the Government of Canada on mobile connectivity in a Quebec First Nations community
OTTAWA, ON , Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will make an announcement on improving mobile connectivity in a Quebec First Nations community.
Date: Friday, August 26, 2022
Time: 10 am (ET)
Location: Centre Sakihikan
425 Rue Saint-Louis
La Tuque, Quebec
