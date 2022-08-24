Submit Release
Media advisory - Important announcement from the Government of Canada on mobile connectivity in a Quebec First Nations community

OTTAWA, ON , Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will make an announcement on improving mobile connectivity in a Quebec First Nations community.

Date:                Friday, August 26, 2022

Time:               10 am (ET)

Location:        Centre Sakihikan
                        425 Rue Saint-Louis
                        La Tuque, Quebec

Members of the media are asked to email media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance or obtain the dial-in information to participate via teleconference.

