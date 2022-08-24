Sinclair Announces Programming Department Promotions

Tammy Dupuy and Dave Howitt Elevated to SVP, Programming

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI, a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, announced Tammy Dupuy and David Howitt have been promoted to Senior Vice Presidents of Programming for Sinclair Television Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group. The announcement was made by Arthur Hasson, Sinclair's Chief Operating Officer of Programming.

Dupuy, who has been with Sinclair since 1998, was most recently Vice President of Programming. Earlier roles at Sinclair include Assistant Vice President of Programming and Regional Program Director. Prior to joining Sinclair, Dupuy was the Group Program Director for Communications Corporation of America. Prior to that, she was the Program Director and Manager at WGMB and WVLA in Baton Rouge, LA.

Howitt has been with Sinclair since 1994, most recently serving as Vice President of Programming. Earlier roles at Sinclair include Assistant Vice President of Programming and Regional Program Director. Prior to joining Sinclair, he worked as Director of Programming and Promotion at WTTV in Indianapolis, IN and WUAB in Cleveland, OH. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Radio/Television from Ashland University in Ohio.

Commenting on the announcement, Hasson said, "It's been a distinct pleasure working with Tammy and Dave and this promotion speaks to outstanding results delivered. These two executives have led the charge in helping our broadcast stations navigate the ever-changing media landscape."

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

