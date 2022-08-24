Submit Release
Tennis Esports in Flushing Meadows

Tennis fans have the chance to play VR tennis at the Wilson booth and try the latest Wilson racquet inside the Tennis Esports App

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to Wilson Sporting Goods and a Vienna-based startup VR Motion Learning, Tennis Esports is now featuring at one of tennis’ largest stages, at Flushing Meadows, where fans and players of all levels are invited to try the most exciting technology tennis has to offer.

“Our vision is to increase tennis participation, enhance tennis training, and create a virtual Tennis Esport to be played from virtually anywhere. Being at New York with Wilson, marks the start of exciting journey of events and features we can’t wait to launch in years to come’

Today, tennis can be played virtually anywhere. All you need is Meta Quest 2 headset and the Tennis Esports application. Play live matches with anyone online, train different exercises with a virtual ball machine Ball-E, and even play arcade games or rally against yourself with MirrorPlay.

We invite all fans and professionals to come and play at the Wilson booth for the entire duration of the event and even win a free download!

Gregory Gettinger
VR Motion Learning GmbH Co KG
+43 6805021059
Tennis Esports

Tennis Esports in Flushing Meadows

