Democratic Candidate for U.S. House of Rep. to Discuss Abortion in Lubbock,TX
Kathleen Brown, Attorney, to discuss with group of panelists comprised of pro-life and reproductive health care advocates Abortion in AmericaWICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the sweep of a pen, 50 years of federal law protecting a woman's right to privacy and control over her pregnancy was reversed. A panel has been convened to discuss the aftermath.
Kathleen Brown, a practicing attorney for over 20 years, will be one of the panelists participating in a forum on abortion in America hosted by Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX.
The panelists are comprised of members who have different perspectives on this issue, including an OB-GYN, representatives from pro-life and pro-choice groups, and Democrat and Republican politicians.
The forum will take place on Thursday September 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. CST at the Mckenzie-Market Alumni Center, Texas Tech University, Lubbock TX.
To watch the panel live-stream, go to Texas Tech social media pages or Kathleen Brown for Congress Facebook® and Twitter® pages.
Kathleen Brown
Kathleen for Congress
+1 940-287-4965
kathleentx13@gmail.com