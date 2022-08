Democratic Candidate for U.S. House of Rep. to Discuss Abortion in Lubbock,TX

Texas Tech Abortion Forum Panelists

Kathleen Brown, Attorney, to discuss with group of panelists comprised of pro-life and reproductive health care advocates Abortion in America

WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the sweep of a pen, 50 years of federal law protecting a woman's right to privacy and control over her pregnancy was reversed. A panel has been convened to discuss the aftermath. Kathleen Brown , a practicing attorney for over 20 years, will be one of the panelists participating in a forum on abortion in America hosted by Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX.The panelists are comprised of members who have different perspectives on this issue, including an OB-GYN, representatives from pro-life and pro-choice groups, and Democrat and Republican politicians.The forum will take place on Thursday September 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. CST at the Mckenzie-Market Alumni Center, Texas Tech University, Lubbock TX.To watch the panel live-stream, go to Texas Tech social media pages or Kathleen Brown for Congress Facebook® and Twitter® pages.