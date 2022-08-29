ContractAI by App Orchid Is Certified as Integrated with Cloud Solutions from SAP

Advanced CLM solution integrates with SAP® Ariba® Contracts to offer AI-powered workflow for contract analytics, authoring, and negotiations.

SAP Ariba Contracts users will be able to find answers to complex contract queries while more easily managing their vendor relationships.” — Shyam Chodapunedi, CRO

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- App Orchid announced today that its AI-based advanced CLM solution, ContractAI, is certified as integrated with cloud solutions from SAP®. This integration helps enterprises who use SAP® Ariba® Contracts as their contract repository to streamline contract analytics, authoring, and negotiations.

“ContractAI’s certification provides a lower barrier of entry for any organization using SAP Ariba Contracts to benefit from the latest in AI,” said Shyam Chodapunedi, Chief Revenue Officer at App Orchid. “SAP Ariba Contracts users will be able to find answers to complex contract queries while more easily managing their vendor relationships.”

ContractAI was developed to help companies of all sizes to gain deeper insights into the content of their contracts while shortening contract negotiations by as much as 80 percent. The flexibility and speed of App Orchid’s AI-based software can now be directly accessed by SAP Ariba Contracts users, helping enterprises gain greater value and insights from their platform investment.

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for ContractAI 3.1 integrates with SAP Ariba Contracts using standard integration technologies, or that run as an add-on to a cloud solution from SAP.



About ContractAI and App Orchid

ContractAI provides AI-powered contract analytics, authoring, and negotiations to turn contract insights into action. ContractAI is powered by App Orchid’s enterprise AI technology. The App Orchid platform helps enterprises build AI-fueled apps for many industries and functions, including contract analytics and negotiations. The App Orchid platform uses deep learning and natural language processing with industry specific content delivered through knowledge graphs, to create powerful predictive apps. To learn more about ContractAI, please visit www.contract-ai.com. To learn more about App Orchid, please visit www.apporchid.com.

###

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:

ContractAI Overview