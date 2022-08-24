Reminder to Register Products with State Chemist

August 24, 2022

Product Registration Ensures Consumer Safety

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 24, 2022) –The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding farmers, business owners and agricultural industry partners that are required to adhere to the Maryland Pesticide Registration and Labeling, Commercial Feed, Commercial Fertilizer, and Agricultural Liming Materials and Gypsum laws and regulations to register with the Maryland State Chemist Section all products in these classifications that are exchanged, offered for sale, sold, or bartered, supplied, furnished, or provided as part of a commercial enterprise. Registration of these products provides for consumer safety.

“The product registration process ensures that each product has all the necessary information on its label and meets certain criteria,” said MDA Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “This helps the consumer to get a clear understanding of what they are buying. The product registration process helps the program to check the products entering into Maryland are compliant with the law and regulations, suitable for use, and do not contain any substance that is restricted or not suitable for use.”

Non-registered products are subject to stop-sales when they are found. Retailers can ask their distributors/manufacturers for certificates of registration for the products that they have on site. For more information on these laws and regulations including what must be registered, please contact Tom Phillips at, tom.phillips@maryland.gov or 410-841-2721.

