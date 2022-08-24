AAM, a Woolpert Company, and EGS Australia Partner to Deliver Bathymetric Lidar, Hydrographic Services for HIPP

SYDNEY, Australia (24 August 2022) — Two surveying industry leaders have partnered to deliver high-quality hydrographic services in support of the Australian government. AAM, a Woolpert Company, has signed a teaming agreement with EGS Australia to collect bathymetric lidar surveys for the HydroScheme Industry Partnership Program (HIPP).

Managed by the Department of Defence’s Australian Hydrographic Office, HIPP is a commercial acquisition program focused on hydrographic survey activities that contribute to national charting priorities. The vision for HIPP is to undertake an efficient, effective and sustainable hydrographic survey, oceanographic and marine geophysical data collection program for the nation by partnering with private industry.

EGS Australia General Manager Anthony Pyne said this partnership further strengthens the services EGS provides.

“Since our initial partnership in 2005, EGS and AAM have worked together on numerous hydrographic and geophysical surveys,” Pyne said. “We have worked hard since the very beginning of the HIPP tendering process to present our best solution, strategically aligned with HIPP technical and logistical interests, as well as the Commonwealth’s Australian Industry Capability (AIC) criteria. We look forward to building on this solid foundation to deliver world-class hydrographic services in Australia.”

Woolpert’s Asia-Pacific Vice President and AAM Managing Director Brian Nicholls said partnering with EGS Australia will help build capacity and capability in the region.

“The combination of AAM, a Woolpert Company, and EGS Australia ensures world-leading bathymetric lidar technology is available in support of HIPP’s objectives for efficient, effective and sustainable hydrographic survey,” Nicholls said. “One of those objectives is to obtain full, high-quality bathymetric coverage of Australia's Exclusive Economic Zone by 2050, and this partnership directly supports that effort.”

EGS is one of the founding panel members of HIPP and has completed surveys in Broome, Torres and Bass Straits, as well as a multiyear tidal infrastructure project in the Torres Strait. International architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm Woolpert acquired AAM in 2021 and has significant experience and resources to support bathymetric lidar and hydrographic surveying worldwide. Woolpert’s recent work in the region includes supplying topographic and bathymetric lidar and imagery to the Pacific Island nations of Vanuatu, Tonga and the Cook Islands.

About AAM, a Woolpert Company

AAM, a Woolpert Company, is a geospatial technology company, specialising in collection, analysis and integration of geospatial information. AAM believes that digital maps and measurement make our world a better place. By capturing, measuring and presenting geospatial data, AAM helps clients make more informed decisions in an increasingly complex world. Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. Founded in 1911, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has 1,900 employees and more than 60 offices on four continents.

About EGS Australia

EGS Survey Pty Ltd (EGS Australia), established in 2005, is a renowned multi-disciplinary hydrographic and geophysical survey company, delivering solutions and technology to the oil and gas and renewables, telecommunications, ports and harbours and shipping sectors.