APH ConnectCenter, NSITE Deliver Resources, Access to Job Opportunities for Diverse & Inclusive Workforce for Jobseekers
Leaders in Talent Acquisition and Sourcing Collaborate to Create On-Demand Job Seeker’s Toolkit for Career-Ready Blind and Low Vision Individuals
Collaborating with APH’s team of providing resources to this community ensure that talented people with blindness or low vision, have equal access to jobs in today’s competitive work environment.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Printing House for the Blind ConnectCenter and NSITE, have partnered to create a Job Seeker’s Toolkit. The Job Seeker’s Toolkit is an accessible, self-paced, free online training course that helps students and job seekers who are blind or low vision, develop career exploration and job-seeking skills. The course provides five, 60-minute sessions, that cover self-awareness, career exploration tools and resources, the preliminary employment process, the interview, and maintaining employment. The toolkit can be used by professionals to follow their students’ progress and provide feedback.
This collaboration between APH ConnectCenter and NSITE will help bring employment resources to a habitually underserved demographic in the way that works best for them.
“We have an entire resource library of tools for blind and low vision adults including bringing the Job Seeker’s Toolkit to those who are seeking jobs today,” notes Olaya Landa-Vialard, APH ConnectCenter Director. “Working with NSITE’s team, APH CareerConnect is able to best engage and bring the Job Seeker’s Toolkit to a larger audience and in a format for today’s learning style, whenever and wherever the candidate is in their job search.”
Blind and low vision job seekers who visit the APH ConnectCenter will find a link to the Job Seeker’s Toolkit, which will send them to NSITE U. While there, users will find multiple programs for employment preparation and a regularly updated job board.
“NSITE offers workforce training and development programs and a NSITE Connect job board specifically for blind and low vision individuals,” said Jonathan Lucus, NSITE Executive Director. “By collaborating with APH’s team and their 160+ years of providing resources to this community, we can ensure that talented people with blindness or low vision, have equal access to jobs in today’s competitive work environment.”
The new Job Seeker’s Toolkit features five, 60-minute sessions, designed to be taken in sequential order as the content builds on each prior course. However, each module can also work as a stand-alone course:
1. Self-Awareness
2. Career Exploration: Methods & Resources
3. Finding Employment
4. The Interview
5. Maintaining Employment - Advancing Your Career
To participate in the sessions and learn more, click here, or go to: https://communities.nonprofitleadershipalliance.org/nsitecommunity/home
About American Printing House for the Blind’s ConnectCenter
The APH ConnectCenter offers curated advice and resources to assist children, parents, adults, job seekers who are blind or low vision and their associated professionals, leading to greater independence and success in their lives. Trained staff at the APH ConnectCenter Information and Referral Line are always ready to help. Those looking for resources and services related to vision loss can call 800-232-5463, or visit www.aphconnectcenter.org. American Printing House for the Blind is headquartered at 1839 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. To visit APH’s website, please visit www.aph.org.
About NSITE
NSITE provides a continuum of employment services that connect employers with talented, dedicated people who are blind, visually impaired, and/or veterans to meet their workforce needs. NSITE works with job candidates to help identify opportunities, and works with employers to ensure that finding the right employee-employer match is as smooth and seamless as possible. The proprietary NSITE Connect job board allows employers to post open positions and job seekers to upload their resumes for free to match opportunities with their experience. In addition to the Job Seeker’s Toolkit, NSITE provides placement and career advancement services throughout the life-cycle of an individual’s career, with ongoing career assistance. Training programs currently offered include office basics ProMOTE, Contract Management Support training, Business Leaders Program, and the first NSITE Cisco Networking Academy for I.T. career training for BVI individuals. Employers and BVI job candidates both can find more information at NSITE.org. Connect with NSITE: Twitter and LinkedIn Get NSITE.
