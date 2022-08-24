Washington D.C. Leads Country With 7 Year Disparity for Male Life Expectancy
New CDC data reveals drastic decline in life expectancy of American Indian and Alaskan NativesWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHINGTON — Yesterday the CDC released 2 new National Vital Statistics System Report detailing a shocking 1.8-year decline in life expectancy from birth for Americans, COVID-19 contributing to nearly 2/3 of the change. The new data also highlights the disproportionate change in American Indian or Alaska Natives' life expectancy with a 4.7-year decrease from 2019 to 2020.
“It is both stunning and saddening to note that the average life expectancy for US males has yet again decreased,” said Dr. Sal J. Giorgianni, PharmD the Senior Science Advisor for Men’s Health Network. “The main drivers of this demonstrable longevity-disparity for males in America is mainly accounted for by earlier deaths due to cardiovascular disease and lung cancer, both of which are by in large preventable and manageable. It seems clear that the way we are approaching men about health is not working.” He went on to add “Health care providers, systems and policymakers must reassess how we engage men in health and wellness and look to make healthcare more Guy-Friendly if we are to address this health disparity equitably.”
The new state-specific data also reported a continued 7-year disparity in life expectancy for males in Washington, D.C. — the largest gap compared to any state by 0.4 years. D.C. also experienced a 2.7-year decrease in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the second greatest change in the U.S., next to New York.
Based on this 2020 CDC data, American Indians or Alaska Natives are shown to have the steepest and earliest decline in population survival rate; only half of the population will live beyond 65.
“Also hit by the drop in life expectancy were Blacks and Latinos. Blacks experienced a 2.9-year decrease while Latinos suffered a 3-year downturn, compared to a 1.2-year drop for whites” notes Dr. Jean Bonhomme MD, MPH founder of the National Black Men’s Healthcare Network.
The clear leading contributors to the overall change are deaths due to COVID-19, however, trends in historically leading causes of death like cardiovascular disease and unintentional injuries add to more than 20% of this decrease.
The CDC reports that “At 77.0 years, U.S. life expectancy at birth for 2020 was the lowest it has been since 2002.” A clear regression disproportionately affecting the male population as it has “declined to levels not seen since 2000 and 2003, respectively.”
