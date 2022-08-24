Genome Editing Market Size to Surpass Around US$ 36.06 Bn by 2030 | CAGR 22.30%
The global genome editing market is projected to reach $36.06 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 22.30% from 2021 to 2030.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Genome Editing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Agilent Technologies, CRISPR Therapeutics, Danaher, Eurofins Scientific, Editas Medicine, GenScript, Horizon Discovery Limited, Lonza, Merck and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Genome Editing report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
The global genome editing market was valued at $4.81 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $36.06 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 22.30% from 2021 to 2030. Gene editing has indicated a good potential for the treatment of genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and cancer. Gene editing is a type of genetic editing where a DNA is inserted, deleted or replaced in the genome of an organism to treat a particular disease using an engineered nuclease or molecular scissor. These nucleases create site-specific double-stranded breaks at desired locations in the genome. The induced double-stranded breaks are repaired through non-homologous end joining or homologous recombination resulting in targeted mutations (edits).
Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Genome Editing industry evolution and predictive analysis.
FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Genome Editing market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
Competition – Leading players have been studied from Genome Editing Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.
Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Genome Editing report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Genome Editing Market Key Players: Agilent Technologies, CRISPR Therapeutics, Danaher, Eurofins Scientific, Editas Medicine, GenScript, Horizon Discovery Limited, Lonza, Merck and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Genome Editing Market Growth by Application: Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Drug Discovery, Gene-modified Cell Therapy, Diagnostics, and Other Applications
Genome Editing Market Growth by Technology: CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, and Other Technologies
Genome Editing Market Growth by End User: Academics & Government Institutes, Biotechnology & Pharma Companies, and Contract Research Organizations
