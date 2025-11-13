Data Center Cooling Market to Hit $80.1 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Cloud Adoption

Efficient cooling technologies are transforming data centers amid rising computing demands and sustainability goals.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, Data Center Cooling Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Services), by Cooling Type (Room-Based Cooling, Rack-Based Cooling, Row-Based Cooling), by Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Energy, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 - 2033, The global data center cooling market size was valued at USD 18.7 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 80.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2023 to 2033.The global data center cooling market is witnessing strong growth due to the exponential increase in data generation, cloud computing, and AI-driven workloads. As data centers consume massive amounts of energy, efficient cooling solutions have become essential to reduce power usage and operational costs. Organizations across industries are focusing on adopting advanced cooling systems that ensure optimal performance, energy efficiency, and equipment longevity. The rising trend of green data centers and government initiatives promoting sustainable infrastructure are further propelling market demand worldwide.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝗔𝗱𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
The surge in digital transformation, IoT, and edge computing has dramatically increased data processing needs, thereby expanding the requirement for reliable and scalable cooling solutions.

𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆-𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀:
Energy efficiency remains a top priority as data centers account for significant global electricity usage. Liquid cooling and free cooling technologies are being increasingly adopted to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints.

𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:
Innovations such as AI-based thermal management, real-time monitoring, and modular cooling systems are enhancing operational efficiency. These solutions enable precise temperature control while lowering maintenance costs.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲:
Governments and regulatory bodies are emphasizing eco-friendly practices and sustainable infrastructure. Compliance with environmental standards has encouraged companies to invest in advanced, low-emission cooling technologies.

𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀:
Despite strong growth potential, the high cost of installing advanced cooling systems and managing maintenance continues to challenge smaller data centers and enterprises with limited budgets.

𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄

The market is segmented by component (solution and service), cooling type (air-based and liquid-based), and end-use (IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and others). Among these, the liquid-based cooling segment is expected to record the fastest growth due to its superior efficiency and suitability for high-density data centers.

Based on components, the solution segment holds the largest share of the data center cooling market, driven by the growing adoption of energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective cooling solutions. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations imposed by governments worldwide are further propelling the demand for advanced cooling technologies within this segment.

However, the service segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. As data centers require continuous maintenance by skilled professionals to ensure optimal performance, demand for services such as installation and deployment, support and maintenance, and consulting continues to rise. The rapid expansion of data centers and the growing presence of specialized service providers further contribute to the segment's robust growth.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀

Region-wise, North America dominated the data center cooling market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, attributed to early technological advancements and the presence of numerous software and cloud service providers. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant growth due to the rapid increase in data center establishments across countries like China and India, supported by accelerating digital transformation initiatives.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀

The key players profiled in the data center cooling market analysis are Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz GmbH; Vertiv; and Asetek. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the data center cooling industry.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆
• By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest Data center cooling market share in 2023.
• By cooling type, the room-based cooling segment accounted for the largest data center cooling market share in 2023.
• By industry vertical, the manufacturing segment accounted for the largest data center cooling market size in 2023.
• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2023.

