The Apple Truck Signs Female College Athletes to Promote its Brand and its Farm-Fresh Michigan Apples
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Apple Truck, which brings fresh, crisp Michigan apples on tour, has announced it has signed individual NIL deals with 11 female college student-athletes.
This summer, The Apple Truck searched to find female athletes to represent its brand. MariAnn Apley, chief Marketing officer for The Apple Trucks, says, “these sponsorships are an exciting opportunity to spotlight a diverse range of exceptional women in college athletics. These women are leaders on and off the field and work just as hard as their male counterparts. They deserve to be recognized.”
The Apple Truck prides itself in offering farm-fresh Michigan apples delivered within hours of being picked to sites across the country and by mail. Being surrounded by the Great Lakes, Michigan apples are more flavorful, sustainable (rarely need irrigation) and simply the best.
“College athletes represent both a commitment to hard work and dedication. We value fresh food options to perform at their best,” says Dale Apley, Jr., CEO at The Apple Truck. “Our pledge to continue to empower women aligns with our company goals of promoting a healthy lifestyle through fresh food options and athletic participation.”
Whitney Freeman, a junior soccer player at DePauw University who helped to manage The Apple Truck’s athlete recruitment efforts as a sports marketing intern this summer, says, “I think it is great that the NCAA now allows college athletes to be rewarded and compensated for our name and likeness. The Apple Truck wanted to extend this opportunity to female athletes in various sports at both large and small schools. We hope that other companies will follow suit and support female athletes.”
The Apple Truck’s refrigerated truck is touring through the American South, offering the 20lb and 12lb boxes of freshly picked Michigan apples at over 130 tour stops across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee. New this year, The Apple Truck is also offering home delivery of fresh Michigan apples, including the following subscriptions: The Michigan Apple Experience (12 apples for 8 weeks of apples, a different variety each week), Honeycrisp Crazy (12 apples each week for 8 weeks) and Honeycrisp ‘kind of’ Crazy (12 apples each week for 4 weeks). The Apple Truck also ships individual boxes (12 apples) of Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Jonathan, Winesap and Cortland apples until early December.
To learn more about The Apple Truck and its tour stops, please visit theapple-truck.com.
About The Apple Truck
Our mission is to connect people who love good, fresh food with outstanding products. We have developed solid partnerships with many of Michigan’s multi-generational, family-owned-and-operated apple orchards. Michigan farmers take great pride in their harvests and will only offer their best products to The Apple Truck. Our apples are picked at peak ripeness and delivered to sites within hours of being picked. People even start eating our apples before they leave the parking lot at our stops. Our vision is to share the “Michigan Apple'' experience with all apple lovers throughout the U.S.
List of student-athletes signed to NIL deals:
Mackenzie Dufresne
University of Tampa
Tarpon Springs, FL
Volleyball
Ella Emmert
University of Kentucky
Lexington, KY
Softball
Lauren Erickson
University of Toledo
Dublin, OH
Softball
Claire Ertel
Florida Gulf Coast University
Indianapolis, IN
Volleyball
Whitney Freeman
DePauw University
Westfield, IN
Soccer
Katelynn Gray
Marian University
Fort Wayne, IN
Lacrosse
Amelia Harlow
Wright State University
Dayton, OH
Track and Field
Sophie Reichard
IUPUI
Noblesville, IN
Cross Country
Mia Sadler
University of North Florida
Jacksonville, FL
Soccer
Chloe Schiavone
Notre Dame
Jacksonville, FL
Golf
Krista Wheeler
University of Louisville
Louisville, KY
Swimming & Diving
