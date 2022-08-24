Boyd Street Ventures Celebrates Grand Opening of New Headquarters

Under the Radar. Above the Crowd.

Oklahoma Governor Stitt and OU President Harroz to attend ribbon-cutting ceremony for VC firm Boyd Street Ventures on Friday, September 2

We're honored that Governor Stitt and OU President Harroz will be participating in our September 2nd ribbon-cutting ceremony” — James Spann, Founder & Managing Partner, Boyd Street Ventures

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, September 2, 2022, Governor Kevin Stitt and University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz, Jr. will appear at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new headquarters of Boyd Street Ventures. BSV is the first and only venture capital firm founded for the express purpose of funding and counseling start-ups developed within the University of Oklahoma ecosystem and elsewhere in the state.

OU has received the highest rating for research activity from the prestigious Carnegie Classification. There is a tremendous amount of innovation coming out of OU, but most of the startups developing those innovations do not get the attention - or the funding- from the big VC firms on the East and West Coasts. That is the problem Boyd Street Ventures was created to fix.

BSV was founded in 2021 by James Spann, an OU alum, ex-Marine and former corporate executive recently featured by 405 Business magazine in its "10 For the Next 10" article on Oklahoma City-area leaders, and Jeff Moore, a Navy veteran, former McKinsey partner, and Executive Director of OU's Ronnie K. Irani Center for the Creation of Economic Wealth. James, Jeff and BSV are on a mission to make a profound and long-term impact on not only OU, but the citizens and economy of Oklahoma.

BSV is also on a mission to generate above-average returns for its investors by identifying under-the-radar startups from the OU ecosystem that are less likely to be overbid and overpriced than are startups from East and West Coast universities. BSV further enhances the potential for above-average returns by providing strategic and operational guidance that minimizes risk and time to market for its portfolio companies. Its tagline: "Under the Radar. Above the Crowd."

The ribbon-cutting will start at 9:00 am on Friday, September 2 at BSV's newly renovated headquarters at 331 W. Boyd Street in Norman. There will also be an Open House from 3:00-6:00 pm that day, and a "BSV Tailgate" the following day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm prior to the season opener for the highly-rated Oklahoma Sooners football team.