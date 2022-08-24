Trading Game Card Market size is expected to grow USD 131.8 billion by 2030: Market Statsville Group

The global trading game card market size is expected to grow from USD 20.1 billion in 2021 to USD 131.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2022 to 2030.

PERKINS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global trading game card market size is expected to grow from USD 20.1 billion in 2021 to USD 131.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2022 to 2030. A trading game card is also known as a collectible card. It is a small card made-up of thick paper and a paper-board that contains a picture of a person, location, item, and trivia or statistics. Trading game cards are mostly related to sports. Non-trading game cards deal with other games such as Pokemon is classified separately from sports trading cards. Presently, this game is ranks first in the sports trading card and the unique cards. Baseball is the most common sports trading cards game.

Advancements in trading cards drive the global trading game card market. Increasing urbanization is boosting the market of the trading game card. India and China are the biggest emerging markets, holding various opportunities for business expansion across the trading card industry. The emergence of new markets in developing countries is due to the increasing development, and urbanization has been driving the global trading card market.

Moreover, the growth of the trading game card is positively due to the emergence of multiple sports channels to capture viewership. There are certain obstacles and limitations which will hinder the market's growth. The collectors abandoned the sports cards and the people getting online as the internet exploded into popularity; this factor hinders the growth of the offline sports trading card industry.

Scope of the Trading Game Card Market

The study categorizes the trading game card market based on age, card type, gameplay type, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Age

Teenager

Adult

By Card Type

Character Card

Image Card

Autograph Card

Others

By Game Play Type

Online

Offline

By Application

Sports Game

Cricket

Baseball

Basketball

Association Football

Boxing

Cycling

Others

Non-Sports Game

Pokémon card

Others

By Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The autograph segment is accounted for the largest market share, by card type

The market is bifurcated into image cards, autograph cards, character cards, and others based on card type. The autograph card segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Autograph cards are trading cards autographed mainly by professional sportspeople. Autograph on the sports cards enhances the card's value, making it unique and special for the fans. Different autographed sports trading cards include on-card autograph cards and sticker autograph cards. The rising value of autograph cards is expected to drive the demand for these cards during the forecast timeline.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global trading game card market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global trading game card market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The region's growth is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

In 2021, North America had the largest market share, followed by Europe. The trading card market in North America is expected to grow owing to the increasing popularity of sports and entertainment trading cards. From the 1940s to the present, trading cards have been recognized as the hobby of trading for sports fans. The rising interest of the mid-aged American towards the nostalgic and childhood game of collecting trading cards is estimated to drive the share of North America in the Sports Trading Card market.

Key Market Players

This research report contains a review of the key companies operating in the cardiovascular testing market and their winning strategies and a study of their development and marketing strategies, which will contribute to market growth. The profiles of such major corporations include:

Futera

Leaf Trading cards

Panini SPA

Topps.

Upper Deck Company, and Others.