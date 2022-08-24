Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 25, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

Allen City of Lima
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
  City of Delphos
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Bellaire Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit  
Carroll Augusta Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures  
  Orange Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures  
Columbiana Washington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures  
Coshocton Coshocton County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cuyahoga PEARL'S HOPE INC.
7/1/2018 TO 6/30/2020		 Compliance Examination MCA
  City of Solon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
  City of Bedford
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
  City of North Olmsted
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Arcanum Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit  
Delaware Porter-Kingston Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
  Trenton Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fulton Dover Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures  
Gallia Walnut Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit  
Guernsey Oxford Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures  
Hocking Hocking County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lake City of Willoughby
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
  City of Willoughby Landfill
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures  
Licking Licking Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
  City of Pataskala
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Village of Degraff
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
  B.M.R.T. Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit  
Mercer Union Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Montgomery Vance Darroch New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
  City of Moraine
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding Village
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit  
  Antwerp/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit  
Perry Village of Rendville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit  
Pike Western Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Shelby Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Stark County Area Vocational School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit  
Summit Akron Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit  
Tuscarawas Village of Baltic
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Jerome-Washington Township Fire New Community Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit  

 

