Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 25, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|Allen
|
City of Lima
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
City of Delphos
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|
Bellaire Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Carroll
|
Augusta Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|
Orange Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Columbiana
|
Washington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Coshocton
|
Coshocton County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|
PEARL'S HOPE INC.
7/1/2018 TO 6/30/2020
|Compliance Examination
|MCA
|
City of Solon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
City of Bedford
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
City of North Olmsted
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|
Arcanum Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|
Porter-Kingston Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|
Trenton Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fulton
|
Dover Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Gallia
|
Walnut Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Guernsey
|
Oxford Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hocking
|
Hocking County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lake
|
City of Willoughby
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
City of Willoughby Landfill
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Licking
|
Licking Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|
City of Pataskala
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|
Village of Degraff
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
B.M.R.T. Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|
Union Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Montgomery
|
Vance Darroch New Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|
City of Moraine
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|
Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding Village
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|
Antwerp/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Perry
|
Village of Rendville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Pike
|
Western Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Shelby
|
Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|
Stark County Area Vocational School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|
Akron Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Tuscarawas
|
Village of Baltic
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|
Jerome-Washington Township Fire New Community Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit