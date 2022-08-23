Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.23.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Susan DeMarois, 57, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Independent Living Council. DeMarois has been Director of the California Department of Aging since 2021. She was a Member of the Master Plan for Aging Stakeholder Advisory Committee from 2019 to 2020. DeMarois held several positions at the Alzheimer’s Association from 1999 and 2021, including Director of Public Policy and Advocacy, California Government Affairs Director and California State Policy Director. She was Assistant Director of Government and Community Relations at the University of California, Davis Health System from 2002 to 2009. DeMarois was Associate Director of Public Policy at LeadingAge California from 1993 to 1999. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. DeMarois is a Democrat.

Kimberley Johnson, 44, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Independent Living Council. Johnson has been Director of the California Department of Social Services since 2019, where she has held several roles since 2015, including Deputy Director of Family Engagement and Empowerment, Branch Chief of CalWORKS and Child Care and Branch Chief of Child Care and Refugee Programs. She was Public Policy Director at the California Child Care Resource and Referral Network from 2012 to 2015. Johnson was Manager of the Early Childhood Mentor Program at City College of San Francisco from 2009 to 2012. She was Director of Programs and Training for the Parent Services Project from 2007 to 2010. Johnson was Program Director at the Children’s Network of Solano County from 1999 to 2007. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Johnson is a Democrat.

Susan “Tink” Miller, 75, of Foresthill, has been reappointed to the State Independent Living Council, where she has served since 2019. Miller has been Executive Director of Placer Independent Resource Services since 1995. She held several positions at the Westside Center for Independent Living between 1979 and 1995, including Director of Administration and Finance, Controller and Acting Executive Co-Director. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Miller is registered without party preference.

Ning “Jenny” Yang, 34, of Ukiah, has been reappointed to the State Independent Living Council, where she has served since 2019. Yang was Vice Chair at the California State Council on Developmental Disabilities from 2013 to 2018. She was a student member of the California Community College Board of Governors from 2011 to 2013. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Yang is a Democrat.