Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2022”, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow from $3.44 billion in 2021 to $3.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to reach $4.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The rising incidence of infectious diseases globally contributed to the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of antimicrobial susceptibility testing market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4026&type=smp

Key Trends In The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing is increasingly being used to avoid misuse of antibiotics and to provide effective treatment and this is emerging as a key trend in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. There are many ways to perform antimicrobial susceptibility testing in minutes or few hours. FISH (Fluorescence in situ hybridization) is mostly used in rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The PNA-FISH applies peptide nucleic acid probes that allow rapid and specific binding, this process is applied in QuickFish technology (OpGen) it performs identification of microbial by targeting 16s RNA.

Overview Of The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market consists of sales of antimicrobial susceptibility testing by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in laboratory services that provides antimicrobial susceptibility testing. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) is a laboratory procedure done by clinical laboratory professionals to identify which antimicrobial specimen is specifically effective for individual patients.

Learn more on the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-global-market-report

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Antibacterial Testing, Antifungal Testing, Antiparasitic Testing, Others

• By Products: Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products, Automated Laboratory Instruments, Consumables

• By Application: Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Epidemiology, Others

• By End User: Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research and Academic Institutes, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

• By Geography: The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Accelerate Diagnostics, Hi-Media Laboratories, Creative Diagnostics, Merck KGaA and Roche Diagnostics Limited

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The market report gives antimicrobial susceptibility testing market analysis, antimicrobial susceptibility testing global market forecast market size, antimicrobial susceptibility testing industry share, antimicrobial susceptibility testing global market growth drivers, antimicrobial susceptibility testing global market segments, antimicrobial susceptibility testing global market major players, antimicrobial susceptibility testing market growth across geographies, and antimicrobial susceptibility testing market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microbiology-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antimicrobial-medical-device-coatings-global-market-report

Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rapid-microbiology-testing-kits-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Found this article helpful? Share it on:

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC