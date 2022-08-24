Said Sebbagh Sensei 6th Dan Iwama Ryu Aikido is visiting London for a 3 day seminar from 27th to 29th August 2022
International Aikido SeminarLONDON , ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Aikido London is delighted to host Said Sebbagh Sensei 6th Dan Iwama Ryu Aikido from Algeria who is visiting United Kingdom for the first time where he will be delivering a 3 day seminar from 27th to 29th August included at Ark Academy School in Wembley Park.
Said Sebbagh Sensei has attained a high level of Aikido skills that drew lots of attention in many countries. As a result Said has been travelling frequently abroad to share his Aikido skills and knowledge and to assist promoting Aikido that is authentic from Morihiro Saito Sensei who was a student of Founder for over 24 years in Iwama Japan.
Said Sebbagh has been working tirelessly to show a new vision of what Aikido can be and is appealing lots of younger generations in Algeria and abroad. We hope this seminar will draw the same interest and desire for people to practice and learn Aikido.
This seminar is being organised by Nick Regnier Sensei who runs and teach Aikido at Aspire Aikido London Dojo in Hendon and is affiliated with TIAE (Takemusu Iwama Aikido Europe) organisation under Tony Sargeant Sensei who has been helping Nick Regnier Sensei sponsoring Said Sebbagh Sensei to attend United Kingdom. This is an exclusive event and we know that it will be very special as it holds Said Sebbagh Sensei very dear to be able to come in London.
Now this dream has become a reality and we are confident this seminar will be a success. Many Aikidoka practitioners from all around UK will be expecting to attend as well as other Aikidoka from abroad who are very keen to follow Said Sensei wherever he travels…
Booking for this seminar can still be done online via this link if anyone is interested to attend and train during the dates. We recommend Aikido practitioners from any Aikido Schools as it is open for all to join in.
Anyone can join for the whole 3 days, 2 days or 1 day only. £45 per day or £110 for 3 days.
Visitors £10 per person per day.
Nick Regnier
Aspire Aikido London
info@aspireaikidolondon.co.uk
