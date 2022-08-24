Rampiva Marks Major Milestone With Addition of Reveal-Brainspace Connector

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rampiva, a process digitization and automation solution provider, announced today the integration of the Reveal-Brainspace connector with Rampiva Automate. Made possible by partnering with Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, the Reveal-Brainspace connector integration enables clients to automate Reveal-Brainspace activity in the same stream that supports their existing legal hold, collection, processing, and review activity. This process, which reflects the preferred order of operations for some of the industry's largest data processing providers, can now happen faster, with less human intervention, and with more predictable results.

Clients can now load data and trigger a Reveal-Brainspace Build as part of their workflow and manage access and resource assignments through the Rampiva scheduling queue. Clients with a Premium Edition license can also manage the creation of Reveal-Brainspace Datasets, assign permissions, synchronize tags, and retrieve custom metadata and Reveal-Brainspace classifier results.

"We're excited to work with the team at Rampiva to deploy the industry's leading data analytics and AI tools at scale."

"Automation and AI are the future of data processing," said Rampiva CEO Daniel Boteanu. "Our integration makes it easier than ever for clients to leverage Reveal's powerful analytics in a repeatable, auditable and scalable way." He continued, "We're excited about this integration and the opportunity it presents for legal professionals to harness meaningful insights from their data."

"The industry is all-in on AI, and as the leader in legal AI technology, this partnership helps make Reveal-Brainspace even more accessible and essential to clients and users," said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal. "We're excited to work with the team at Rampiva to deploy the industry's leading data analytics and AI tools at scale. Through partnerships like Rampiva, the democratization of AI technology throughout the legal industry is continuing at a rapid clip - enabling meaningful wins for clients."

With the most adaptability and scalability of any tech solution on the market, Reveal's entire AI-powered eDiscovery platform is uniquely equipped to handle matters at any scale. Combined with the industry's most advanced visualization tools on the market, clients can now quickly and more deeply understand their digital environments in ways traditional tools simply cannot replicate. For more information about Reveal and its AI platform for legal, enterprise and government organizations, visit www.revealdata.com.

For current Rampiva clients to access this new functionality, they can upgrade their current Rampiva version through the company's download portal: https://downloads.rampiva.com/automate/release/index.html

For those interested in learning more, they can schedule a demonstration at https://rampiva.com/request-a-demo/. Rampiva is also a silver sponsor of ILTA and is exhibiting at ILTACON 2022 from Aug. 21 to 25 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. To learn more about Rampiva at ILTACON, visit https://rampiva.eventcalendarapp.com/u/31365/175710

About Rampiva Global LLC.

Rampiva is a global software company developing automation, reporting, and business process management software for data processing and review platforms. Through intuitive and powerful products, Rampiva reduces barriers and provides legal teams the insights they require to help reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Rampiva's legal solutions are a force multiplier and accelerator for eDiscovery and forensics teams around the world, including government regulatory agencies, top advisory and AmLaw 100 firms, and prominent legal service and digital forensics vendors. Learn more at rampiva.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Reveal-Brainspace

Reveal provides world-class document review technology, underpinned by leading processing, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform for eDiscovery and investigations. Our software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

