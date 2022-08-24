Global Payer Services Market Growth Trajectory

Payer Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Payer Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Payer Services Global Market Report 2022”, the market size is expected to grow from $101.76 billion in 2021 to $116.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. According to the payer services market forecast, the growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The payer services market share is expected to reach $209.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.8%. According to the payer services market overview, the increase in healthcare frauds is expected to drive the market for tightening its security systems.

Key Trends In The Payer Services Market

Increased adoption of technologically advanced products is gaining substantial popularity in the payer services market. This has led to improved price transparency, affordable payer services, higher utilization of resources, increasing quality reach, and member satisfaction and loyalty towards the service provider. For instance, in July 2019, Blue Shield California (BSC), with the help of Gemini Health, has built up an online tool to remove out-of-pocket drug spending for individuals. The price transparency tool plots the cost data for accessible suppliers and medical clinics. The innovation recommends lower-cost choices like it coordinates the current drug with lower-cost, dose-equivalent options.

Overview Of The Payer Services Market

The payer services market consists of sales of payer services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide healthcare services that are outsourced by healthcare insurance providers/payers. These outsourcing solutions help the payers to streamline their business processes and deliver better services to their customers. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Payer Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Outsourcing Services: Business Process Outsourcing Services, Knowledge Process Outsourcing Services, Information Technology Outsourcing Services

• By Application: Revenue Cycle Management, Healthcare Reimbursement, Medical Billing Outsourcing, Others

• By End-User: Public Payers, Private Payers

• By Geography: The global payer services market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as United Health Group, Anthem, Concentrix Corporation, United Healthcare, Anthem Inc., Aetna, Inc., CIGNA Corp., HealthPartners, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Group Health Cooperative.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Payer Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of payer services market. The market report analyzes payer services global market size, payer services global market growth drivers, payer services global market segments, payer services global market major players, payer services global market growth across geographies, and payer services global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The payer services market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

