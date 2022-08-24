Pucci Foods Introduces a Comprehensive Seafood Catalog for Businesses Across California and Worldwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pucci Foods, a Hayward, California-based seafood company, offers an array of the highest quality seafood items to wholesalers, retailers, and restaurants across California and worldwide.
Pucci Foods, a Hayward, California-based company, introduces a comprehensive catalog of seafood products for wholesalers, retailers, and restaurants around the San Francisco Bay Area and throughout the world. The company prides itself in providing quality wholesale seafood and high-quality services to its clients, so its clients can boost their businesses by offering the best to their customers.
Since its inception in 1918, Pucci Foods, formerly known as Joe Pucci and Son's Seafoods, has been supplying the highest quality seafood and specialty meat to businesses across the globe. If the company is strict about anything, it is procuring the best product and keeping it that way until it reaches the customer’s doorstep. If any of its customers aren't satisfied, the company is ready to fix the issue immediately. This makes them a preferred choice for any wholesaler, retailer, or restaurant aiming to provide quality seafood to customers. The company's location in Hayward, CA also gives them strategic access to the world's best seafood and puts Pucci Foods in a position to deliver the best wholesale seafood to its clients.
The company is both HACCP and SQF certified, enabling them to prepare protein to the exact specifications of its customers while keeping the seafood as fresh as possible. Considering the environment and the ecosystem, Pucci Foods expertly sources the seafood products they offer from sustainable producers. Its sustainability commitment also manifests in its solar-panel housed facility.
Pucci Foods has a range of seafood items, and customers can get any of the products it offers in different conditions- fresh/frozen, cuts, or weights. Its catalog caters to every client's needs- businesses can put their requirements forward while the company helps find a solution.
"Our service aims to provide wholesalers, retailers, and restaurants with the highest quality and sustainable seafood. In return, they can serve the best to their customers, helping them make a name for themselves and boost their businesses," the company's rep stated. "We pay attention to sustainability. From our suppliers to our warehouse, we make decisions that give seafood a bright future. If you have specific requirements, you can also get in touch with us, and we will help find a solution," they added.
About the company:
Pucci Foods, formerly known as Joe Pucci and Son's Seafoods, is a wholesale seafood company based in Hayward, CA. Since its inception in 1918, the company has been supplying the highest quality seafood and specialty meat to businesses across the state of CA and worldwide. It offers a wide range of seafood items expertly sourced from sustainable producers.
