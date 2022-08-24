Global Metabolomics Market Growth Trajectory

Metabolomics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Metabolomics Global Market Report 2022”, the market size is expected to grow from $2.35 billion in 2021 to $2.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The metabolomics industry growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The metabolomics market size is expected to reach $4.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%. According to the metabolomics market overview, increasing prevalence rate of cancer drives the market growth.

Key Trends In The Metabolomics Market

Machine learning is increasing its popularity in the field of metabolomics due to improve efficiency in interpretation of data generated from metabolomics techniques. Machine learning enabled technologies help in automation of risky and complex processes, avoid repetitive and time taking processes, provide quick and error-free services. Companies in the industry are preferring machine learning techniques for metabolism analysis to solve problems, automate processes and execute tasks. Some of the machine learning algorithms aid in metabolism data analysis and metabolic pathway modelling. Some of the companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Metabolon Inc and others have started using machine learning algorithms for better understanding and prediction in metabolomics study. For instance, MeltDB 2.0, a machine learning software used as a tool for the analysis and integration of metabolomics experiment data that aids research, store experimental data sets. Such machine learning software offer comprehensive analysis and visualization features for the proper representation of the large complex data.

Overview Of The Metabolomics Market

The metabolomics market consists of sales of metabolomics analytical tools, equipment and related services. Metabolomics is the field of bio-analytics for quantification and identification of metabolic small molecules such as cell, tissue, organ and biological fluid. Metabolomics includes analytical instruments such as liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Market Segmentation

• By Product and Service: Metabolomics Instruments, Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services

• By Application: Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Toxicology Testing, Nutrigenomics, Functional Genomics, Personalized Medicine, Others

• By Indication: Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, Others

• By Metabolomics Instruments: Separation Techniques, Detection Techniques

• By Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services: Bioinformatics Tools and Database, Bioinformatics Services

• By Geography: The global metabolomics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Human Metabolome Technologies, Metabolon, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher, Waters, Biocrates Life Sciences, Shimadzu, Danaher Corporation, Kore Technologies Ltd., Dani Instruments S.P.A, Perkinelmer Inc., Evans Analytical Group LLC, LECO Corporation, Phenomenome Discoveries Inc., AB Sciex, BG Medicine Inc., Biomark Diagnostics Inc., Chenomx Inc., Creative Proteomics, Evotec A.G, and Merck kgaA.

Metabolomics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of metabolomics market.

