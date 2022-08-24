Synthetic Biology Global Market Estimated To Grow At 30% Rate

Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Synthetic Biology Market Report by TBRC covers synthetic biology market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2022”, the synthetic biology market size is expected to grow from $10.07 billion in 2021 to $13.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The synthetic biology market share is expected to reach $33.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.6%.

Key Trends In The Synthetic Biology Market

Synthetic biology industry trends include the new technological advances in the field of DNA sequencing which has enabled the researchers to use DNA to store non-genetic information. With the rise in the demand to store quantum of data, DNA data storage offers a solution where one DNA strand can store about 455 Exabyte of data (455 billion gigabytes). Thus, the concept has received huge investments from the entities in the market, which is predicted to be shaping the synthetic biology market outlook. The binary data (data coded in 0O and 1) is converted into DNA strings of four potential base units of unique sequences of A, G, C, T (DNA is made up of four base components: Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Thymine (known as AGCT)). The information coded in DNA lasts for thousands of years when compared to the data in traditional hard drives which gets corrupted or damaged within 30 years. For instance, according to a journal published by Nature Publishing Group, Microsoft and University of Washington researchers stored 35 distinct digital files in DNA—more than 200 megabytes of data and plans to increase future investment to improve the technology.

Overview Of The Synthetic Biology Market

The synthetic biology market consists of sales of synthetic compound, technology and related services. synthetic biology is a field of biology science which involve engineering principles.

Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Technology: Nucleotide Synthesis and Sequencing, Bioinformatics, Microfluidics, Genetic Engineering

By Application: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics, Chemicals, Biofuels, Bioplastics, Others

By Product Type: Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Cloning and Assembly Kits, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA), Chassis Organism

By Geography: The synthetic biology global market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Thermo Fischer Scientific, Genscript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Amyris, Twist Bioscience Corporation, Novozymes, New England Biolabs, Synthetic Genomics, Ginkgo Bioworks, Intrexon, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Codexis, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, EnBiotix, Evonetix, Prokarium, Eurofins Scientific, Origene technologies, Pareto Biotechnologies, Blue heron, Syntrox, ATUM, and DNA2.0.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of synthetic biology market. The market report analyzes synthetic biology global market size, synthetic biology market growth drivers, synthetic biology market segments, synthetic biology global market major players, synthetic biology market growth across geographies, and synthetic biology global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The synthetic biology global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

