Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2022”, the robotic surgery services market is expected to grow from $0.73 billion in 2021 to $0.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The robotic surgery services market is expected to reach $1.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%. Increase in purchasing power of hospitals and ambulatory care services has helped in the growth of the robotic surgery service market.

Key Trends In The Robotic Surgery Services Market

Image guide navigation system combined with the robotic surgery system offers more possibility to visualize and perform the minimally invasive surgery in areas which were earlier difficult, especially the orthopaedic surgeries and neurosurgeries.

Overview Of The Robotic Surgery Services Market

The robotic surgery services market consists of the sale of services provided Robotic surgical technology, the highly advanced technological form of non-invasive surgery that utilizes robots and computer systems to conduct surgeries with lesser incision and more precision. The commonly used robotic surgical system consists of a mechanical arm and camera arm attached to surgical instruments with a controlled by a surgeon being seated at a computer console which is usually in the same room as the surgical table, or can be around the world.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Systems, Accessories, Services

• By Application: General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Others

• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

• By Geography: The global robotic surgery services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western

Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Intuitive Surgical Inc, Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Globus medicals, NuVasive, Smith & Nephew plc, Titan Medical Inc, TransEnterix Inc and University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre.

Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of robotic surgery services global market. The market report analyzes robotic surgery services global market size, robotic surgery services industry growth drivers, robotic surgery services global market segmentation, robotic surgery services market major players, robotic surgery services market growth across geographies, robotic surgery services market trends and robotic surgery services market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

