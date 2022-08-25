GRE Test-Takers can now get a thorough and focused practice of the Quantitative Reasoning section

Vibrant Publishers' logo GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme provides thorough and focused practice of the Quantitative Reasoning section of the GRE

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers' GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme: Study Guide With Practice Questions (GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme) will provide students with a targeted and thorough practice of the Quantitative Reasoning section of the GRE. This book launches today!

GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme with 520 solved math practice questions will give ample practice to test-takers. These 520-questions are presented in the form of 10 timed practice tests so that test-takers can learn to effectively manage their time on the test day. A key feature of the book is that the questions are segregated according to their difficulty levels so that it becomes easy to recognize weak areas and work on them. The questions cover the four core areas of mathematics namely Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, and Data Analysis.

“GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme is thoughtfully organized and easy to use. I enjoyed going through it and was very impressed. The format of the GRE along with the testing and scoring procedures are explained so that there will be no surprises for the student on the day of the test and very useful test-taking tips are also included. The effective design allows students to practice with timed tests. If a student determines that there is an area of weakness, he/she can easily find that section and focus attention on problems of that specific type. All problems have step-by-step explanations and are very easy to follow. I highly recommend this book for students wanting to be well-prepared for the Quantitative Reasoning portion of the GRE General Test." says Laura Mischke, Head of Adult Services, Bellevue Public Library.

GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme also comes with elaborate answer explanations of the questions so that learners don’t just solve the questions but understand them as well. The book also comes with a GRE Stress Management ebook that can be accessed from Vibrant Publishers’ website. This Stress Management ebook contains tips to manage the stress experienced while preparing for the GRE, a 6-month study plan, and an 8-week study plan to help test-takers organize their preparation time and not miss out on anything.

This book is available on website, Amazon, and other major marketplaces.

About Vibrant’s Test Prep Series

GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme: Study Guide With Practice Questions is part of Vibrant’s Test Prep Series. The focus of the Test Prep Series is to make test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme: Study Guide With Practice Questions

Paperback ISBN: 9781636510910| Hardback ISBN: 9781636510934| EBook ISBN: 9781636510927

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

